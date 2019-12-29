Beloved Irish author makes Barack Obama's list of favourite books of the year

BELOVED IRISH author Sally Rooney has made Barack Obama's list of favourite books of the year.

The award-winning book was included in the former president's annual list of favourite books of the year.

The list includes 38 titles, two of which are 'For the Sports Fans' and 19 books he recommended earlier this year.

Ms Rooney's novel is listed ninth, however it is unclear if the titles are ranked on the list.

In an Instagram post, Mr Obama shared his favourite titles of the year, which he admitted has become "a fun little tradition".

He said that the novel was among others who "made the last year a little brighter for me".

"Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy - work and family life, social and volunteer commitments - outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences," he wrote.

"They’re the fabric that helps make up a life - the album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit.

"To start, here are the books that made the last year a little brighter for me."

"I hope you enjoy them as much as I did," he added.

Normal People is currently being made into a television series by the BBC and Hulu and has won several awards since it was released in 2018.

It was shortlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize, voted as the 2018 Waterstones' Book of the Year and won Best Novel at the 2018 Costa Book Awards.

In 2019, it was longlisted for the Women’s Prize for fiction and was ranked 25th on The Guardian's list of the 100 best books of the 21st century.

Mr Obama's list includes a variety of titles across different topics, including fiction and historic novels.

It includes the Lost Children Archive which is about the migrant crisis and The Topeka School which explores white male identity.

Online Editors