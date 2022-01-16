‘Antigone is a Greta Thunberg of her time – a self-sacrificing heroine who stands up for what she believes’

‘It’s interesting, that word ‘timeless’,” Helen Meany says. The curator of the upcoming ClassicsNow festival is considering the eternal attraction of the Greek and Roman mythologies.

“I’m slightly resistant to that, because it makes it sound as if you’re putting it up there on a pedestal, that somehow they’re unchanging, untouchable – whereas in fact every time we read any of those texts, we’re bringing ourselves and our own interpretations to them.”

“Timely,” she counters, is a better word, one that speaks to how the Classics are today one of the most potent canvases on which to project the conundrums, injustices, and fears of modern life.

“If you’re talking about the culture and civilisation of ancient Rome and Greece, they’re completely different to ours. They had slavery. Women had no participation in culture and democracy. Athenian democracy is always called the origin of Western democracy, but it excluded women and slaves…

“What we can take from them – particularly, say, Plato and Aristotle or Lucretius or Catullus – is their inquiry into what does it mean to be alive, what does it mean to be a human being at this time in existence.”

ClassicsNow returns, having had its inaugural outing in November 2020 when it was forced entirely online due to a lockdown. This, Meany explains, didn’t turn out to be the disaster it first seemed.

“Over the summer of 2020, I was getting more optimistic, setting up all these plans for live events like everybody else – and then we went back into lockdown. And actually it worked really to our advantage, because we had people watching from all over the world.”

It means that for the first time the weekend-long multidisciplinary event (January 21-23) will feature some interviews, theatre, discussions and film taking place live, some online – and some across both.

Central to Meany’s design for the festival is a come-one, come-all approach that while never dumbed-down, doesn’t presuppose a Classical education.

Family theatre company Theatre Lovett, for example, will reinterpret Aesop’s Fables for all ages, and there will be a special IFI screening of Irish director John O’Rourke’s documentary Akala’s Odyssey, which charts British hip-hop artist and activist Akala on a poetic pilgrimage around the Aegean.

Alongside this, playwright Gavin Kostick will debut a work-in-progress retelling of The Odyssey. Carlo Gébler will be in conversation with Guardian culture writer and author Charlotte Higgins about their respective retellings of classical myths.

Author Madeline Miller

Opening the festival will be Madeline Miller, an international star whose Orange Prize-winning book The Song of Achilles depicted the great warrior and his comrade Patroclus as lovers, and whose recent novel Circe positions The Odyssey from the perspective of the titular enchantress.

With so much malleability in how they can be reinterpreted and refreshed for modern sensibilities, it is no wonder that the Classics are having a bit of a moment in recent years.

This has resulted in not only heavyweights such as Stephen Fry and Margaret Atwood getting in on the action with bestselling re-treads, but also, Meany says, classical historians such as Mary Beard and Bettany Hughes commanding primetime viewing.

“This idea of creative and artistic reception isn’t really a recent thing,” she says, “there just happens to be, at the moment, a great flowering of new-generation writing, particularly about Greek tragedy and particularly about the women.”

One of the most revised tales is that of Antigone, the daughter of Oedipus who defies the king of Thebes in an act of political resistance and is ultimately killed for it. Last year’s festival featured a film version that transposed Sophocles’ tragedy to an immigrant setting in contemporary Montreal that saw young audience members “blown away”.

“She’s a Greta Thunberg of her time. You get much younger people finding that in her political agency and becoming very excited by it. She’s a self-sacrificing heroine who stands up for what she believes to be the right thing to do.

"It’s a remarkable study of political courage, and the fact that it was a young woman of course is what’s very appealing to a lot of people now.”

In the case of Madeline Miller’s novels or Margaret Atwood’s The Penelopiad – which charts the fortunes of Penelope while Odysseus was taking his 20-year scenic route home to her – the Classics are a fertile place in which to write female figures back into updated versions of these seminal myths.

For Meany’s part, she became so engrossed in the “breadth” of these mythologies while studying them at third level that she even did a post-grad in pure Greek – so she could access any nuances lost in translation.

Expand Close Helen and Menelaus depicted on an amphora dating from 550 BCE / Facebook

Helen and Menelaus depicted on an amphora dating from 550 BCE

Since then, she tells me, she’s become absorbed by “Classical reception”, the ways in which later cultures interpreted and rediscovered the tales.

That such an unbroken line can exist between ancient antiquity and a shelf in a 21st century bookshop is remarkable to consider – but for Meany, following that line also humanised these tales and made them more tactile and interactive. And therein, she argues, lies the enduring allure.

“I loved Christa Wolf, the East German writer in the 1980s who wrote about Cassandra and The Iliad from a very different perspective. I remember she wrote this phrase in one of the essays in that collection saying: ‘To whom can I say that The Iliad bores me?’

“And I remember just laughing at the liberation of that – this stuff is really boring, men killing each other! That was really fun and provocative.”

If you live in Dublin, meanwhile, the Homeric DNA in Ulysses (Joyce plotted it with an exact correspondence to each episode in The Odyssey) make the Classics somewhat inescapable.

“Whatever way you come at it,” Meany says, “whether it’s the architecture, the Roman empire, the influence on the Renaissance, the impact on European thought, aesthetics, literature, history, philosophy, there’s something there if you’re interested in the evolution of ideas.”

ClassicsNow takes place January 21-23 online and in venues across Dublin; classicsnow.ie