‘Bessborough was a life sentence. I’ll never be free of it’: book extract by Deirdre Finnerty

My new book Bessborough: Three Women, Three Decades, Three Stories of Courage charts the experiences of three women who spent time in a former mother and baby institution on the outskirts of Cork city. Joan McDermott is a retired nurse and social worker from Cork, Terri Harrison is a campaigner from north Dublin and Deirdre Wadding is a former primary school teacher who lives in Wexford.

Bessborough House was run by the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Between 1922 and 1998, thousands of women and girls passed through its doors and gave birth to children they would not be allowed to keep.

Joan, Terri and Deirdre’s vivid descriptions take us right inside the institution; through their eyes we see the industrial cooking pots Terri scoured with wire wool, the hastily packed cases in long-roomed dormitories, the bottle-fed babies Deirdre cared for before they were placed for adoption.

But the book also explores what happened after the three women left Bessborough and its long-term impact on their lives. They spoke with great candour about its impact on their lives, relationships and mental health. Though the stories are sad, their strength and resilience make it a hopeful book and it has been a privilege to get to know them.

Deirdre was sent to Bessborough in 1981, as an 18-year-old student. “We believed we couldn’t leave,” she said. “That was how society worked.” Now in her late fifties, she is among the youngest surviving women to have given birth in a mother and baby institution. “It’s a life sentence,” she told me as she smoked a rollie by the front door of her rural Wexford cottage. “I’ll never be fully free of it.”

The following extract describes Deidre’s departure for Bessborough and first few weeks there.

Wexford, 1981

“It’s a moral problem,” Deirdre’s mother said to someone on the phone. She still had that stern, businesslike tone in her voice. Every weekend that Deirdre had come home from college, she had hoped for a thaw in relations, that Mary would have softened, forgiven her. But she spoke to her with the same frostiness, barely meeting her eyes when she addressed her.

“I’d like to speak to the mother superior, please,” Mary said. From her bedroom, Deirdre guessed it was a phone call to the Sisters of Charity. She couldn’t make out much more of the conversation but she knew they were talking about her. It was horrible, being a “moral problem”. She felt dirty, ashamed.

It was as if all the air in the house had become stale and heavy’ there was no part of it untouched by this new atmosphere. She heard the click of the receiver being placed back in its cradle as Mary hung up, then the sound of her mother’s footsteps approaching the bedroom.

“There is a place you can go until all this is over,” said Mary as she opened the door. “It might be for the best.”

Deirdre nodded. Maybe it would be the best thing for all of them. Maybe then she’d get her mother back too — the clever, funny, vibrant woman she hadn’t laughed with in ages, who looked at her daughter like she was a stranger.

In April, Deirdre packed her jeans and her loose shirts and jumpers into a bag and got into the car with her father. After a couple of hours’ drive, they turned on to a country road in the Cork city suburbs, slowing to stop outside a set of wrought-iron gates that opened to reveal a wide avenue. At the top was a three-storey Georgian mansion partially shielded from view with shrubs and trees. Deirdre could tell it had once been grand — two stone lions framed the front steps and there was an old glass conservatory with curved windows to the side. The front door was painted a glossy red and the lawns and flowerbeds were neatly trimmed.

Three nuns greeted her at the door: Sister Justine, Sister Mary and Sister Martha. Inside, she took in the house’s wide hallway, its gleaming parquet floor with its faint smell of furniture polish. Sister Justine led her down the corridor to a small reception room and Deirdre’s mind wandered, dipping in and out as the nun was speaking.

“It’s best not to reveal too much about your home life, to keep things private. Lots of girls pick a new name to help with that. You can pick your own if you want,” Sister Justine said.

Deirdre nodded. “I guess Ciara might be alright? It sounds a bit like Deirdre.”

Sister Mary, a small woman in her fifties, led her up a big wooden staircase to a small, sparse room with pale walls, two single beds and a wardrobe fashioned from dark wood. “Ciara, I’ll leave you to it. Some of the girls have a chip on their shoulder, but you, you have nuns in the family, so you understand,” Sister Mary said, closing the door and leaving Deirdre on her own.

Deirdre wasn’t sure she understood anything; for the past couple of months nothing had felt in her control. It’s just a few months, she told herself. Soon all this would be over and she could start getting her life back.

The former Bessborough mother and baby home. Photo by Eoin O'Conaill

Bessborough, 1981

Deirdre thumbed through the Maria Montessori and Paulo Freire texts she had brought with her to Bessborough. Even though she was about to have a baby, her teaching exams still loomed over her. Sister Regina from her training college had been kind when she’d told her. “You won’t be the first girl this happens to, and you won’t be the last,” she had said. Then it was settled, Deirdre was to go to Bessborough, could take the repeat exams in August and be back in Carysfort in September as normal. That was the plan anyway.

She turned up the heater. Even in May, the downstairs study room she shared in the institution with Una, another education student, was cold and didn’t get much light. It meant that she had to put up with the gas smell mingling with the smell of the day’s lunch which wafted from the kitchen. Stew, she guessed. Again. Settling back into her book, she realised she had read the same page twice, not taking in any of the information. The theory of education would have to wait another day, she thought, closing the book.

From her notebook she pulled out one of the letters she had received. Writing to people felt more like fiction-writing these days; she had done as her parents had said and hadn’t confided in anyone, her loose clothes hiding the bump on her slim frame. And there was a system in Bessborough: the outgoing letters were sent to the addresses of local families and forwarded from there, so that no one would figure out the girls were in a convent.

She still hadn’t replied to her friend in Wexford who had been asking about her, wondering when Deirdre would be back from having the tests in hospital. She picked up her pen to respond to the question but kept it vague. “Thanks for thinking of me,” Deirdre wrote. “I’m looking forward to getting back home.” That much was honest at least.

But there were so many half-truths, so many secrets. She hadn’t had a proper conversation with anyone in months. Her parents rang once a week but the chats were strained, their voices tense. When they had come to visit and had taken her out for tea in a coffee shop in Cork city, they hadn’t looked well. Luke’s angina was flaring up and Mary was pale and brittle; she had had a bout of colitis.

“Ever since this happened, we’re trying to keep the secrets up,” Luke had told her then. And Deirdre had felt her stomach jolt with guilt and vowed to herself to do anything, anything she could to make it up to them.

After lunch, Deirdre made her way to the nursery, to report for duty. The study exemption was only for weekday mornings; in the afternoons and at the weekends she was expected to join the other girls at work, looking after babies lined up in rows of cots arranged at each end of the room. Deirdre knew what to do: she made up a bottle and picked up a chubby little girl a few months old, sitting her down on her knee. The baby took it hungrily, and Deirdre could see her little chest rise and fall with each breath. The radio hummed in the background, but Deirdre could barely hear it over the chatter of the other girls and the occasional shrieks of the babies.

These afternoons in the nursery were always the hardest part of her day. It wasn’t the work — the babies were adorable and she had got used to the smell of sour nappies and baby formula. But as she held the baby close, seeing her trying to reach for things with her little arms, she couldn’t help thinking about the baby’s mother, the girl who had been in the nursery with them a few weeks ago. Soon Deirdre too would leave after she gave birth to her own baby. She would be back in Wexford, while someone else fed, washed and dressed her child. Stop, she told herself, forcing her mind to focus on other things. What good would it do?

The baby drifted back to sleep after finishing the bottle. Deirdre sat with her for a while, then set her back down in the cot and made her way slowly to the door. On her way, she passed Maria, the youngest girl in the home, with long fair hair and a round, childlike face. She was only about 13 or 14 and every time Deirdre saw her she felt a stab of pity, imagining how lonely she must feel. She rarely spoke to anyone, and the bump looked out of place on her small body. When she had first arrived, Deirdre had shared a room with her for a couple of days before a single bedroom became available. Maria sobbed every night for her mother and there was nothing Deirdre or anyone else could say to comfort her.

Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Corage by Deirdre Finnerty

‘Bessborough: Three Women, Three Decades, Three Stories of Courage’ by Deirdre Finnerty is published by Hachette on Thursday