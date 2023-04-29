Author Sheila O’Flanagan: ‘My grandmother and her life suddenly got into my head’

She’s made a career out of telling the stories of modern Irish women — but after 30 novels, Sheila O’Flanagan has written her first piece of historical fiction. Here, she talks about being inspired by her grandmother’s life, the next generation of Irish female writers and finding out what men really think about her books...

Sheila O'Flanagan's latest book is inspired by her grandmother. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Tanya Sweeney Today at 03:30