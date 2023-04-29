Author Sheila O’Flanagan: ‘My grandmother and her life suddenly got into my head’
She’s made a career out of telling the stories of modern Irish women — but after 30 novels, Sheila O’Flanagan has written her first piece of historical fiction. Here, she talks about being inspired by her grandmother’s life, the next generation of Irish female writers and finding out what men really think about her books...
Tanya Sweeney
When the pandemic lockdown was lifted, author Sheila O’Flanagan was finally able to return to the summer house she owns in her beloved Alicante — the part of Spain she usually spends much of her year in, when not at home in the Dublin suburb of Clontarf. It’s also where she edited much of her latest novel, The Woman on the Bridge.