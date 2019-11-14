Author Sally Rooney named one of Time's 100 'rising stars'

Irish author Sally Rooney has been named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

Irish author Sally Rooney has been named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

The Normal People author was included in the magazine's first ever Time 100 Next List yesterday.

This is an expansion of its annual Time 100 list and is meant to highlight "rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism and more".

The list has five separate categories - Artists, Advocates, Leaders, Phenoms and Innovators. Rooney was classed in the Phenoms bracket.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In