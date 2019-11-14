Author Sally Rooney named one of Time's 100 'rising stars'
Irish author Sally Rooney has been named by Time as one of the world's 100 most influential people.
The Normal People author was included in the magazine's first ever Time 100 Next List yesterday.
This is an expansion of its annual Time 100 list and is meant to highlight "rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism and more".
The list has five separate categories - Artists, Advocates, Leaders, Phenoms and Innovators. Rooney was classed in the Phenoms bracket.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The magazine will include six of the named celebrities on different covers in the next edition.
The publication said the new list highlighted "the 100 individuals who are shaping the future of their fields".
Rooney has been a phenomenon since the publication of her book, Normal People, which is being turned into a 12-part TV series.
Streaming giant Hulu, which made The Handmaid's Tale, has ordered the series and it will be filmed in Ireland.
Acclaimed Room director Lenny Abrahamson is shooting the first six episodes and Doctor Who director Hettie Macdonald will do the other six.
The book tells of the platonic and romantic relationship of two young people in recession-hit Ireland.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and newcomer Paul Mescal will play the two lead characters. Rosie star Sarah Greene and Aislin McGuckin will also appear.
Rooney (28), of Castlebar, Co Mayo, said recently: "As a long-time admirer of Lenny Abrahamson's work, it's a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People."
Rooney was long-listed for the Booker Prize and won Irish Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards last year with Normal People. In January she won the Costa Book Award for the same novel.
Herald
Related Content
- Eight Irish novels among longlist for 2020 International Dublin Literary Award
- First look at BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People