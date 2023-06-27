Author Disha Bose: ‘When I gave up my career in tech everyone thought I was an insane person’
India-born, Cork-based writer Disha Bose left a lucrative career in the tech industry to pursue her dream of becoming an author. Her debut novel Dirty Laundry captured interest worldwide when it was chosen for the Good Morning America book club
‘I was a storyteller even as a small child. I used to make up a lot of fanciful stories and fantasy situations. In school, I’d make up movie storylines and tell my friends I had watched this thing that was completely made up. I’d say my parents and my family would have called me a liar.