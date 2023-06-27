Author Disha Bose: ‘When I gave up my career in tech everyone thought I was an insane person’

India-born, Cork-based writer Disha Bose left a lucrative career in the tech industry to pursue her dream of becoming an author. Her debut novel Dirty Laundry captured interest worldwide when it was chosen for the Good Morning America book club

Author Disha Bose. Photo: Emma Jervis

Disha Bose Today at 03:30