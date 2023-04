Author Cecelia Ahern: ‘It’s ‘PS’ everything — when I die, it’ll be ‘PS … she’s dead’’

She was 21 when she wrote PS... I Love You, the debut novel that catapulted the then taoiseach’s daughter into the spotlight. Now, 20 years later, Ahern talks about how it was written at a ‘wobbly time’ in her life, and explains why her latest book, which she penned while postnatal and perimenopausal during the pandemic, is her best one yet

Author Cecelia Ahern. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Ellen Coyne Sat 8 Apr 2023 at 03:30