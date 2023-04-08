| 6.6°C Dublin

Author Cecelia Ahern: ‘It’s ‘PS’ everything — when I die, it’ll be ‘PS … she’s dead’’

She was 21 when she wrote PS... I Love You, the debut novel that catapulted the then taoiseach’s daughter into the spotlight. Now, 20 years later, Ahern talks about how it was written at a ‘wobbly time’ in her life, and explains why her latest book, which she penned while postnatal and perimenopausal during the pandemic, is her best one yet

Author Cecelia Ahern. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Cecelia Ahern at the launch of her 2008 novel 'The Gift' at the Mansion House in Dublin. Photo by Brian McEvoy Expand
Cecelia Ahern at the launch of her 2008 novel 'The Gift' at the Mansion House in Dublin. Photo by Brian McEvoy

Ellen Coyne

What kind of writer is Cecelia Ahern?

For more than 20 years, the Dublin author has been a household name — the kind of vanishingly rare literary phenomenon who has managed to sustain blockbuster book sales with an industrious work ethic that regularly saw her putting out a novel every single year. First vaulted into the public eye as the 21-year-old daughter of then taoiseach Bertie Ahern with her smash debut PS I Love You, she has long since denounced the bitter critics who tried to write her career off as the product of nepotism and clever marketing. Ahern is her own name, in her own rite.

