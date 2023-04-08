Author Cecelia Ahern: ‘It’s ‘PS’ everything — when I die, it’ll be ‘PS … she’s dead’’

What kind of writer is Cecelia Ahern?

For more than 20 years, the Dublin author has been a household name — the kind of vanishingly rare literary phenomenon who has managed to sustain blockbuster book sales with an industrious work ethic that regularly saw her putting out a novel every single year. First vaulted into the public eye as the 21-year-old daughter of then taoiseach Bertie Ahern with her smash debut PS I Love You, she has long since denounced the bitter critics who tried to write her career off as the product of nepotism and clever marketing. Ahern is her own name, in her own rite.

This month, In A Thousand Different Ways — Ahern’s 19th book — will be released. Book 20 is already written, and 21 isn’t far behind it. Next year, not for the first time, she’ll have two new novels out in the same calendar year. So, with 20 books and as many years now yawning between the writer as she is today and that inaugural global bestseller that was immortalised in a film starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, how much harder does Ahern have to work to get out of the gargantuan shadow cast by the success of her first book?

“Obviously, I’m so proud of it. It changed my life. It is probably the most successful book, I’m sure it’s sold more than all the other books. And it set up my whole career. But I find it harder then, if that’s the one that people kind of tag you with. Instead of being able to get people to look at all the other books, that are so very different,” she says.

“I wrote that when I was 21. And so, the quality is … it isn’t what the quality of my last 18 books have been. Ultimately, I don’t mind. It’s ‘PS’ everything. When I die, it’ll be ‘PS … she’s dead.’ That is a kind of special thing, that I managed to do that … But I do feel funny when people come to it now. Because that’s reading a 21-year-old’s work. I’m very proud of it, I couldn’t have done any better than I did at the time. But it’s a 20-year-old book.”

When it was first released, PS I Love You was rather derisively described as ‘chick lit’, the mystifyingly derogatory term that was applied to books that women enjoyed. There’s nothing wrong with being a romance writer — it is one of the most popular book genres in the world — but Ahern hasn’t been a romance writer in a long time. Yet, that’s often the part of the book shop where you’ll find her.

“Because it’s Cecelia Ahern, and she wrote PS I Love You. So that’s where I find that I am,” Ahern says.

“The tricky thing for me is that I don’t really know where I sit in the book world. I’m too commercial to be literary, and then I’m often too quirky to be commercial. And then I move between them all. And I love that. I love creating something different. I just need people to find them.”

“It’s not a curse, and it’s not a burden, it’s the gift of being around a long time and trying to find your place.”

Cecelia Ahern at the launch of her 2008 novel 'The Gift' at the Mansion House in Dublin. Photo by Brian McEvoy

Cecelia Ahern at the launch of her 2008 novel 'The Gift' at the Mansion House in Dublin. Photo by Brian McEvoy

While she appreciates how fortunate she has been to have brought readers with her for so many years, Ahern is actively looking for new readers. And it’s quite likely that her new book may be how she finds them.

“I think that this is the best book I’ve ever written,” she says.

In A Thousand Different Ways tells the story of Alice, who first discovers as a child that she has the ability to see the feelings and emotions of others through colours that surround them. She can not only see other people’s feelings as these cloud like colourful auras, she can also feel their feelings too — sometimes quite intensely. Alice tries to navigate her life as best she can, grappling with a gift that she sometimes fears, resents or even tries to suppress. It’s a stunning book about what can initially feel like a burden but ultimately emerges as the blessing of being empathetic.

Like a lot of Ahern’s books, it contains an element of mysticism but stops well short of fantasy, and is ultimately an incredibly human story. The world that Ahern constructs in the book is an interesting one, because it’s a place where empathy is not synonymous with weakness. It’s not even synonymous with kindness. Just because Alice can feel what other people feel so deeply, it doesn’t necessarily propel her to help them.

Most of the time, Ahern is fastidious about clarifying that she is not her characters — the influences for the people she writes are not drawn from her own life. But when reading this book, it is quite clear that it has come from someone who knows how it feels to be sensitive. “For every novel I write, I go, ‘I’m not the character.’ I become like a broken record. But I definitely relate to this character. I put so much of myself into this,” Ahern says.

Ahern is an empath. She loves going to the theatre, but picks up on the nerves and adrenaline of others. She’s hyper sensitive to other people’s feelings, and can pick up on things quite quickly.

“I always feel that emotional intelligence is … where being emotional, is intelligent. I wouldn’t be the smartest person in the world but I think that emotional intelligence really helps you get through life. If you can understand people and interact with people, that’s better than anything else, because you find your way through dealing with people,” she says.

Ahern’s mother says she feels that In A Thousand Different Ways is the book that has most of her daughter in it. The only other book she has felt that way about is PS I Love You. Both Ahern’s first and most recent book were written when Ahern had a lot going on in her own life.

“At that time in my life, I was postnatal, perimenopausal, in a lockdown, in a pandemic. So three really intense things happening to me,” she says.

“I think that the more wobbly I am, the more solid the book I write.”

The start of In A Thousand Different Ways is gruelling. In much the same way that Alice feels the ‘blue’ of her own mother’s melancholy on her during her childhood, a reader might feel the same deep sadness tainting them from the pages. “I hope people can get through it to get to the light,” Ahern says. “Alice suffers, but people do.”

It’s a suffering that’s rewarded later on. Astute readers might recognise this darker period as the literary product of the pandemic. Ahern says it was written in the “second, miserable lockdown — the longest January ever”.

Author Cecelia Ahern. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Author Cecelia Ahern. Photo by Steve Humphreys

In the parts of the initial story where life is greyest for Alice, it seems that her only solace is in nature, through the monotony of her daily walks. This was the fiction to Ahern’s fact, as she looped the same tracks around Malahide Castle over and over again.

Initially, Alice’s ability to see feelings as colours is attributed to aura migraines — something that Ahern herself experienced during one of her pregnancies. It was a terrifying experience, where she was exposed to stroke-like symptoms without initially understanding exactly what was happening. In researching it further, she also found out that Lewis Carroll had suffered from the same kind of migraines, which inspired the fantastical alter universe in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, which is one of Ahern’s favourite books. The experience of the auras gave her the inspiration for Alice’s gift — though the book character obviously sees and feels the colours far more spectacularly.

“I see that book so differently now. The way the Mad Hatter speaks, things being far away …” she says.

“And it gave me a way into writing a novel about what it could be like for someone experiencing something like that all the time.”

Other theories posited in the book are that Alice’s ability is down to her hormones, or synaesthesia. The truth is that the reason does not actually matter, it’s the effect that the skill has on Alice that makes the book so compelling. And it’s probably a credit to Ahern that what sounds in theory like a supernatural ability blends so seamlessly into a book that is about life.

The book is as rich and deep as a fully formed person. It touches on themes of motherhood, family and opportunity, mental health and love. It’s about choices people can make about their own lives, but equally the things that are destined for us whether we like it or not. One interesting element is how Alice’s ability to see colours vanishes in pregnancy — a reflection of how Ahern feels that when she has been pregnant, her gaze turns inward, and she pays less attention to the world around her. “Is that the body protecting itself? Is it a shield?”

Two of Ahern’s books have already been adopted as feature films, while a series of short stories were made into a television production for Apple TV. It is quite easy to imagine In A Thousand Different Ways as a visually spectacular film.

“This feels, to me, so visual. I would love to see this on the screen. Just think of the magic of what you could do with the colours thanks to the element of colour,” Ahern says, but adds that she is well aware of how many different factors need to fall into place before a production is green-lit.

“TV is like a WhatsApp group. It’s like trying to get a gang of people together. It’s like trying to get your girlfriends out for a night, and it’s impossible to find one Friday that suits everyone… that’s TV,” she says. “There’s so many moving parts, you wonder how anything gets made at all.”

Ahern is a very confident interviewee, and politely evades any questions that she doesn’t want to answer. She’s a seasoned professional, but also had the benefit of the baptism of fire that she faced for the publicity around her debut.

“Did you read all that?” she asks.

Long before PS I Love You even came out, the publishing deal had attracted a lot of attention. By the time the book was bound and printed, some were dying for it to fail. Vicious attacks on Ahern, disguised as reviews, blasted the global bestseller as a “secondary-school essay”. The commentary was incredibly personal, and her publishers were taken aback.

“This was my first experience. And I remember everyone around me was shocked. Well, you know who wasn’t shocked? Me. I knew that would happen,” she says.

“I think what happened was that I was incredibly polite. I don’t know if I would sit through those interviews now.”

She is really excited about this book, but trying not to get ahead of herself. Sometimes, the books she has had the most expectations for have been the quieter ones.

“I’m excited to get it into people’s hands,” she says.

“I really hope this gets to the right people, and I hope new people come to my work. I really want new people to discover my books, because they are evolving and I think going in a better direction than they ever were.”

‘In a Thousand Different Ways’ by Cecelia Ahern is published on April 13 by HarperCollins Ireland