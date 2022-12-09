| 3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Author Áine Ní Ghlinn on David Walliams’s book Mr Stink: ‘Calling a homeless person stinky is never funny’

My Life in Books

Áine Ní Ghlinn Expand

Close

Áine Ní Ghlinn

Áine Ní Ghlinn

Áine Ní Ghlinn

Áine Ní Ghlinn is the current Laureate na nÓg, Children’s Literature Laureate.

She has written 35 books (children’s and young adult literature as well as poetry and drama). She has won awards including Gradam Reics Carló Children’s Book of the Year, LAI Book of the Year and a CBI Fiction Honour award.

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy