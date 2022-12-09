Author Áine Ní Ghlinn on David Walliams’s book Mr Stink: ‘Calling a homeless person stinky is never funny’

Áine Ní Ghlinn is the current Laureate na nÓg, Children’s Literature Laureate.

She has written 35 books (children’s and young adult literature as well as poetry and drama). She has won awards including Gradam Reics Carló Children’s Book of the Year, LAI Book of the Year and a CBI Fiction Honour award.

Her most recent publications are Daidí na Nollag (a verse picture book for children with illustrator Andrew Whitson) and I Mo Chroí Istigh (a YA novel on the creation of a sentient robot).​

The books on your bedside table?

My bedside locker, shelves and floor are heaving with books for all ages. Right now, the closest to the bed are Alex Wheatle’s Cane Warriors (a powerful YA tale of slavery and revolution), Ethna McKiernan’s wonderful Light Rolling Slowly Backwards: New & Selected Poems, Ellen Ryan’s Girls Who Slay Monsters, Éilis Ní Dhuibhne’s Selected Stories, Malachy Doyle’s Muireann agus na Deilfeanna and Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses.​

Your book of the year?

An Slipéar Gloine, an illustrated verse retelling of Cinderella by Fearghas Mac Lochlainn and Paddy Donnelly.​

Your favourite literary character?

I love the complexity of Elizabeth Strout’s Olive Kitteridge. Judgmental, outspoken, downright rude at times – but absolutely credible. In teen fiction, I love Harry Potter and his cohort of friends. From the outset, you cannot ‘not believe’ in wizardry.​

The first book you remember?

As a three-year-old, sent to school much too early, I remember listening to the Fifth and Sixth classes reading Jimín Mháire Thaidhg (An Seabhac) aloud. I was enthralled by the antics of Jimín, and I decided there and then that I wanted to read it myself.

The book that changed your life?

Reading Little Women, I knew that I wanted to be Jo March – a girl who would become a writer.​

The book you couldn’t finish?

I rarely leave a book unfinished. However, David Walliams’s Mr Stink will remain unfinished as calling a homeless person ‘stinky’ is never funny.​

Your Covid comfort read?

During Covid I was working on the Laureate na nÓg project, An Bosca Leabharlainne (a project where we gifted 2,200 library boxes of specially selected Irish language books to primary schools.) For this, I read every Irish language children’s book I could lay my hands on. For escape, I read poetry – Rita Ann Higgins, Paula Meehan, Celia de Fréine, Dennis O’Driscoll and many others.​

The book you give as a present?

It depends on the recipient and on the day. At present it varies from Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin’s Madame Lazare to Louise Kennedy’s The End of the World is a Cul de Sac to random collections of poetry. Children get books by Muireann Ní Chíobháin, Myra Zepf and Sadhbh Devlin.​

The writer who shaped you?

There is no one specific writer who shaped me. Many, however, inspired me – Margaret Atwood, Ursula K Le Guin, Máirtín Ó Cadhain, Gabriel García Márquez, Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, John McGahern, James Joyce… the list is endless.​

The book you would most like to be remembered for

I hope I won’t be remembered for just one book! Daideo follows the complex relationship between a runaway boy and an elderly man he meets on a train and is probably best known to teenage readers. However, I would like to think that Daidí na Nollag will be loved and remembered by younger readers.