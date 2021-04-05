Attention bookworms - here are some reading events to keep you busy in April

The 'One Dublin One Book' campaign takes place across the month of April. Stock image

If reading has been your solace over the pandemic or you’re looking to take up a new hobby, the ‘One Dublin One Book’ campaign will keep you occupied this month.

The Dublin City Council campaign encourages people across the city to take part in the annual event by reading the same book during the month of April.

The chosen book is Leonard and Hungry Paul by Rónán Hession. As part of the campaign, Dublin UNESCO City of Literature is hosting a range of free online public events.

These events will see author Rónán Hession take part in public discussions, interviews and live webinars.

Writers Donal Ryan and Alex Barclay, actor Emmet Kirwan and musician Brigid Mae Power will all also feature in the programme.

Due to the pandemic, all events will be hosted online and complimentary copies of the book will be distributed to health care workers via libraries in hospitals across Dublin.

For the rest of the public, copies of Leonard and Hungry Paul are available to borrow from all public libraries nationwide, through the free BorrowBox library app, and in hardcopy when libraries re-open.

Free events as part of the ‘One Dublin One Book’ campaign in April can be seen below:

The Rick O’Shea Book Club: Nice and Nasty, April 7 at 8pm

Rick O’Shea hosts a discussion between writers Alex Barclay and Rónán Hession about characters and characterisation. It will explore questions such as: what makes a memorable character? Where do characters come from? And how to write light and dark characters while discussing with participants who their favourite characters are in literature.

Art and Compassion: Lunchtime Discussion, April 8 at 1pm

Leonard and Hungry Paul author Rónán Hession is joined by Dominic Campbell, arts officer for Irish Hospice Foundation and special guest Mary Shine Thompson for a lunch long discussion on art and compassion.

It will explore questions such as: does the arts bring us help when we are in need? How might that work and what might this mean in a pandemic?

Poetry at the LexIcon with Bebe Ashley, Seán Hewitt, Richard Scott, April 19 at 7pm

Join poets Bebe Ashley, Seán Hewitt and Richard Scott as they discuss their vivid and unique work.

Organised by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Libraries, this event will see the three poets read from their collections while speaking with Rosamund Taylor.

RTÉ Radio 1’s Book On One, April 19-30 at 11.20pm

RTÉ Radio 1’s Book on One will be opening its forthcoming new season of books read on radio with Rónán Hession’s novel read by actor Emmet Kirwan and produced by Clíodhna Ní Anluain.

Excerpts will be broadcast weekday nights at 11.20am from Monday 19 – Friday 30 April 2021 and will also be available on the RTÉ Book On One website for one month following the firstbroadcast of each episode.

A celebration of Leonard and Hungry Paul by Rónán Hession, April 20 at 7.30pm

This is the flagship event that will celebrate Leonard and Hungry Paul. Author Rónán Hession will be in conversation with arts journalist Nadine O’Regan about writing his debut novel about two friends trying to find their place in the world.

Excerpts from the book will be performed by actor Emmet Kirwan and there will be music performances by Irish folk singer Brigid Mae Power.

Cabra Library Book Club, April 20 at 8.30pm

Cabra Library Book Club will discuss Leonard and Hungry Paul by Rónán Hession. Rónán will join the meeting at the start to answer questions and read from the book, before leaving the readers to discuss the novel among themselves.

DCU Book Club, April 29 at 7.30pm

Leonard and Hungry Paul will feature as part of the DCU Book Club in April. The DCU Book Club is a virtual monthly book club for DCU staff with over 165 members.

A live event with writer Rónán Hession takes place online on Thursday, April 29th at 7.30pm and it will be moderated by John McDonough, University Librarian.

Central Library Book Club, April 19 at 1pm

The Central Library Book Club discusses Leonard and Hungry Paul by Rónán Hession. Rónán will join the meeting at the start to answer questions and read from the book before leaving the readers to discuss the novel among themselves.

Live webinar with Rónán Hession – Fingal Libraries, April 15 at 7.30pm

This a free Webinar with Rónán Hession hosted by journalist Edel Coffey. Fingal Libraries will present a reading by Rónán Hession followed by questions and answers during this free online talk.

Eight Days a Week: Developing as a Writer in the real world with Donal Ryan and Rónán Hession, April 27 at 7pm

RDS Library and ‘One Dublin One Boo’k present award-winning writer Donal Ryan in conversation with Rónán Hession.

The Strange Flowers author will talk to Rónán about becoming a writer, allowing time for creativity in a busy life and what they have both learned along the way on their journey to publication.

To register for any of these events visit www.onedublinbook.ie/whats-on/.

