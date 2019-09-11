Anthology of Lyra McKee's work to be released ahead of anniversary of her death

An anthology of the work of journalist Lyra McKee will be released ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

The Northern Irish journalist was was murdered by the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry iin April as she observed dissident rioting. She was 29.

Lyra McKee: Lost, Found, Remembered will be published by Faber & Faber on April 2, 2020.

The anthology will showcase unpublished material alongside some of the most celebrated work of her decade long career.

Lyra was born in Belfast in 1990 and went on to win Sky News' Young Journalists Award in 2006 before becoming an investigative reporter who contributed to newspapers, magazines and websites.

She featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 and was named a rising literary star by the Irish Times.

At the time of her death, Lyra was working on a piece of investigative journalism titled The Lost Boys which is not yet ready for publication.

Speaking about Lyra, Faber Publishing Director Louisa Joyner, said, "It is hard to comprehend that Lyra McKee was murdered less than five months ago. Since her death we have worked with those Lyra loved to determine how best to commemorate her writing and magnify her voice.

"Lyra sought truth as a journalist not simply by asking difficult questions, but perhaps more crucially by listening rigorously – and open-heartedly – to the answers.

"Her work speaks to her subtlety of expression and her intellectual and political courage. This collection is our testament to Lyra, a celebration of her talent, and a reminder of what we have lost."

