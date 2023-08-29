Anne Enright’s The Wren, The Wren: whirlwind of a novel about the search for what connects us

Author poignantly explores our need to be ‘seen’ and understood, and the slippery nature of love

We begin with Nell, a twentysomething content-producer, quirky, isolated, self-absorbed, exploited. To her, the world is mysterious, but also easily categorised; her boyfriend is violent but she thinks it might be by mutual consent; her job is dishonest but heartfelt.

Her voice spirals, surprises and is almost wearying in its relentless motion.

She spends much of the book engaged in online research. Looking things up, regurgitating facts. And despite writing for a living, she is deliberately inarticulate, her sentences often unfinished, or interrupted by memes, jokes and bird calls. This widens the gap between her and her mother, Carmel, whom she likes to think is stupid: “You have to explain everything to her. You have to construct full sentences and be specific.”

It’s a kind of life that has been well-covered by novelists in recent years, but Enright is showing off her creative skills muscling into this territory, proving she can do it too, and do it better. In fact, there is a touch of writer-as-bully that runs through the narrative.

Both Nell and Carmel are harried by the emotional presence of Carmel’s father, Phil, a dead patriarchal poet who left his wife while she was recovering from a mastectomy. He is said to have treated all the women in his life badly, while using each as inspiration for a poem, human grist to his mill.

Nell secretly reads her grandfather’s collections, to make up for some lack in her mother, thinking of his work as gentle and tactful, something to “sweeten the hurt”.

Carmel views the poems more practically, and uses them to understand the timeline of her father’s life, and his power over other people, “the magic that made women kiss you; in their nighties, in the street”. For her, words cause, rather than sweeten, hurt.

Ultimately though, Phil is more symbol than man, which makes for a satisfying reversal of power. And Nell, watching a clip of a TV interview with him from the ’80s, views him as ‘creepy’ — an ideal post-MeToo word for the sort of man people used to think of as charismatic. When we finally hear from him, in a short section about his early life, the beauty of the prose obscures the truth. We get poetry and exaggeration rather than specifics — a brush is “the price of a pink pig on a fair day”, and looking into a dying badger’s eyes forms an unmatched “peak of understanding”.

Other people and their feelings are nearly absent. In contrast to Nell, whose thoughts mimic bird calls, Phil’s bird calls are imagined as full sentences — nature bends to him rather than the other way around.

Carmel’s third-person narration seems much more trustworthy. She admits to the gaps in her memory and is cautious in her interpretations. She is not a writer, but a translator — she runs an English language college.

Objects are what Carmel truly understands, and her house is full of permanent decisions in décor (while Nell exists in the ethereal internet, her own body only understood via phone apps). It’s people she is cut off from; she is too independent or too impatient. Viewing herself in a mirror she realises that it’s only “from six feet back… she could conduct a great romance”.

In life, as in fiction, the narrative rests as much on missed connections as made ones. Carmel wants “to reach through time itself, to pull her daughter home”. But once she’s there, the gap remains.

Nell thinks she has already come to terms with this: “These days, I think… there is a space between every human being. And it is not a frightening space.” But she dwells on the difference: “The light you see… is not shared, exactly — our eyes are hit by our own personal photons.” (And, of course, Phil could only ever really connect with a badger.)

Enright seems, with her ninth novel, to be asserting (admitting?) that fiction can’t hope to pin reality, and that nothing and no one can be fully understood. Throughout the book, things merge, morph or melt away. Bogs become streams, the wren of the poem is “a panic of feathered air” already escaping; even cupboards are not cupboards, but secret dishwashers.

It’s a poignant message, enveloped into an incredibly subtle book about the search for (the sometimes unobtainable) link between people, things and the natural world, about the need to be ‘seen’ and understood, and the slippery nature of love.

The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright

Fiction: The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright

Jonathan Cape, 288 pages, hardcover €26.80; e-book £9.99