Anne Enright: ‘I sometimes think if I’d known I’d be talking about it for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t have bothered having a nervous breakdown’

The author of The Wren, The Wren on forcing herself to write poetry, her attitude to sensitivity readers and her mother’s advice on marriage

‘Enemy of sincerity’: Anne Enright. Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty

Jake Kerridge Telegraph.co.uk Yesterday at 11:32