Anne Enright: ‘I sometimes think if I’d known I’d be talking about it for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t have bothered having a nervous breakdown’
The author of The Wren, The Wren on forcing herself to write poetry, her attitude to sensitivity readers and her mother’s advice on marriage
Anne Enright ought to be in a much less effervescent mood. When Zoom takes me into her living room in Dún Laoghaire, this year’s Booker Prize longlist has just been announced — and her new novel is not on it.