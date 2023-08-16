Anne Enright: ‘I sometimes think if I’d known I’d be talking about it for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t have bothered having a nervous breakdown’

The author of The Wren, The Wren on forcing herself to write poetry, her attitude to sensitivity readers and her mother’s advice on marriage

‘Enemy of sincerity’: Anne Enright. Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty

Jake Kerridge
Telegraph.co.uk

Anne Enright ought to be in a much less effervescent mood. When Zoom takes me into her living room in Dún Laoghaire, this year’s Booker Prize longlist has just been announced — and her new novel is not on it.