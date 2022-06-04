| 11.3°C Dublin

Anne Applebaum: ‘Trumpism has not gone away’

The historian talks about her surprise at the international response to Ukraine and the dangers of a second Trump victory

Anne Applebaum says Boris Johnson told her in 2014 that &lsquo;nobody serious&rsquo; wanted Brexit. Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images Expand

The threat to the liberal democratic order has been the dominant theme in politics across Europe and North America over the past few years.

It is a period in which Donald Trump attempted to overturn the legitimate election that removed him as US president. Vladimir Putin is trying to overthrow a democratic government in Ukraine, and together with China’s president Xi has threatened a new authoritarian world order.

