Anne Applebaum: ‘Trumpism has not gone away’

The threat to the liberal democratic order has been the dominant theme in politics across Europe and North America over the past few years.

It is a period in which Donald Trump attempted to overturn the legitimate election that removed him as US president. Vladimir Putin is trying to overthrow a democratic government in Ukraine, and together with China’s president Xi has threatened a new authoritarian world order.

Governments in Hungary and Poland have eroded free speech through attacks on the media and they have undermined the independence of their judiciaries.

Few authors and commentators seem more qualified to survey the terrain than Anne Applebaum, the historian and journalist. As a writer, she has studied the calamitous effects of communism in eastern Europe, and in particular the famine that killed millions in Ukraine in the Stalinist era.

She grew up in Washington, is married to former Polish defence minister Radoslaw Sikorski and spent part of her career moving in conservative media circles in Britain. She is a long-time acquaintance of Boris Johnson and her husband was a member of the Bullingdon Club, the boisterous Oxford University boozing and dining society.

In her most recent book, Twilight of Democracy, she recalls going out for dinner in 2014 with Johnson when he was the “liberal mayor of a great, modern, multicultural British city, one that flourished thanks to its deep connections to the outside world”.

At the time, she says, he told her: “Nobody serious wants to leave the EU. Business doesn’t want it. The City [London financial district] doesn’t want it. It won’t happen.”

But Brexit has happened, spearheaded by Johnson, followed by Trump’s unexpected election. Of course, the situation in Britain is different to that in the US and elsewhere. Johnson has never tried to subvert an election — although his suspension of parliament in 2019 was ruled unconstitutional by Britain’s supreme court.

Applebaum tells Review she is disturbed by Johnson’s “propensity to lie” and his disregard for small rules and norms. “Partygate is in some ways the stupidest of all the scandals,” she says. “The reason why it bothers people a lot is that it epitomises what they feel about [Johnson]; they feel that he cheats, does not tell the truth and cuts corners. This is one of the ways in which it has been proven.”

Applebaum opens Twilight of Democracy with a party she threw in Poland on the eve of the new millennium. Among the guests were civil servants, politicians and journalists. There was still a sense after the fall of the Soviet Union that democracy had finally won out.

But since that time of optimism, she has been struck by how states that seemed to have embraced liberal democracy, or where it seemed to have been permanently embedded, have been tilting towards authoritarianism.

Some of her friends and acquaintances from that party have abandoned liberal democratic ideals in favour of strongman cults, nationalist movements or one-party states, some even dabbling in outlandish conspiracy theories. She would now cross the street to avoid some of these one-time friends and allies.

Her central point is that, given the right conditions, any society can turn against democracy, and it should never be taken for granted as a final destination.

Applebaum published her book two years ago, when Trump was in office and the far right seemed to be on the rise across Europe. Are there more grounds for optimism with victories by Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s far-right AfD party losing seats in last year’s general election?

She has mixed feelings. “There have been some elections in which pro-democracy forces have organised themselves and fought back against left-wing and right-wing populism,” she says. “But a lot of the problems are still there. I don’t think Trumpism has gone away, and that the far right and the far left have disappeared.”

As a former Republican voter, Applebaum is particularly concerned by the turn of events in the US. “One of the most frightening things about American politics is that one part of the two most important parties is no longer committed to democracy,” she says.

Some Republicans, she says, are seeking to elect people at state level who will help to steal an election if necessary.

“The former president [Trump] is actively propagating the idea that it’s OK to question legitimate elections in America,” she says. “Trump didn’t understand how to destroy the government, and if he had understood it better, he would have done it more efficiently.”

The author fears what would happen if Trump got his hands on the levers of power again. Next time, he might not appoint anyone who would stand in his way. “He would immediately appoint people who would try to take over the US military on his behalf,” Applebaum says.

The writer is more optimistic about the support for Ukraine across the world since the Russian invasion. “I have been surprised not just by the Ukrainian military response, but also by the international reaction to it,” she says. “I didn’t expect street marches all over the world, a Pink Floyd song — and people pinning Ukrainian flags to their licence plates.”

Applebaum saw the threat from Putin early on. She says there was a long period when people saw and half-understood what he was doing, but they didn’t see a way to stop it. “Then, Ukraine offered us a way to stop it and also sound muscular and vigorous about the defence of democracy,” she says, “and that has a broad appeal.”

Anne Applebaum is speaking at the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas next weekend. festivalofwritingandideas.com