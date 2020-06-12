American horror story: the books that warned of dark times for US democracy

The whole point of the United States, historically speaking, was to overthrow tyranny.

The Declaration of Independence, composed by Thomas Jefferson in 1776, is a bill of indictment against King George III, who had pursued, Jefferson said, "the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States". Instead of tyranny, the 13 colonies wanted a government based on "the consent of the governed" - a truly revolutionary idea at the time.

And they got it. A decade later, as Benjamin Franklin was leaving the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, a campaigner named Elizabeth Willing Powel asked him: "Have we got a republic or a monarchy?" Franklin replied: "A republic, if you can keep it." What he meant was that republics are notoriously unstable. Let democratic vigilance lapse and the price would be dictatorship.

It's hardly surprising, then, that for the last two centuries, the American imagination has been haunted by the fear of tyranny. Novelists in particular have often speculated about what the end of American democracy might look like, and have offered warnings about what might happen if a future government chose to dispense with constitutional checks and balances. Watching Donald Trump threaten to deploy the military to quash the Black Lives Matter protests, and seeing viral videos of armoured and unsmiling troops guarding the streets of Washington DC, it's difficult not to be reminded of some of those warnings.

The canonical American novel of tyranny is It Can't Happen Here (1935) by Sinclair Lewis. Written in three months flat and intended as "propaganda for American democracy", it tells the powerfully upsetting story of hick operator and "actor of genius," Berzelius "Buzz" Windrip, who hijacks the 1936 Democratic nomination, becomes president and, following the fascist pattern set down by Hitler and Mussolini, transforms America into a land of concentration camps and midnight arrests.

The book's evocation of an all-American dictator has a certain prescience. Buzz Windrip, Lewis writes, "was vulgar, almost illiterate, a public liar easily detected, and in his 'ideas' almost idiotic, while his celebrated piety was that of a travelling salesman for church furniture, and his yet more celebrated humour the sly cynicism of a country store". It Can't Happen Here enjoyed a mysterious sales boom after the 2016 presidential election. Incidentally, the novel's reply to the assertion made by its title is: "The hell it can't."

Composing his own fable about the end of democracy, Philip Roth also found inspiration in the decade of dictatorships. The Plot Against America (2004) begins in June 1940, as the aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh accepts the Republican nomination for president. In reality, of course, Lindbergh - who famously flew solo across the Atlantic in the Spirit of St Louis in 1927 - confined his political interventions to the occasional speech blaming Jews for leading America into war.

In Roth's alternate telling, Lindbergh becomes president in November 1940. Like Buzz Windrip, he gets there by entirely legal means. And like Buzz Windrip, he presides over a regime founded on racism and fear. If Lewis, in It Can't Happen Here, recounted the suffering of minorities only incidentally, Roth understands that no authoritarian regime can function without an enemy to despise: in this case, the Jews, as embodied by a fictionalised version of Roth's own family.

One of the first things Buzz Windrip does in It Can't Happen Here is divide America up into rationalised "districts". He might have got along with the architects of Panem, the post-American dystopia of Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games trilogy (2008-2010). Famously, the impoverished Districts of Panem are compelled, by the ruling Capitol, to send their children as "tributes" to die on live television. Here the tyrannical ruler is President Snow - as in, "white as Snow". The Districts are divided up not just economically, but racially too.

It would be surprising if these books hadn't spurred some young readers to think about big political questions for the first time. Looked at from one perspective, the Hunger Games books are powerful allegories of 21st century inequality and injustice. Looked at from another, they're instruction manuals for revolution: a model of the kind of subversion you can get away with, if people think you're 'just' writing for young adults.

"A republic, if you can keep it." But of course, the American republic invented in 1787 in Philadelphia excluded not just women, but slaves too. In other words, for women and black people, America has always been a kind of tyranny. The African-American science fiction writer Octavia E Butler spent her career dramatising this insight. In the sequence of novels called Lilith's Brood (1987-1989), omnipotent aliens called the Oankali resurrect humanity in the aftermath of nuclear war, and begin breeding them for their own scientific and cultural purposes. These books offer a savage analogue for the history of colonialism, and an unforgettable description of what it is like to live under a tyranny that you are powerless to topple or change.

DH Lawrence's Studies in Classic American Literature (1924) is an overlooked but still highly pertinent volume. The critic Susan Sontag called it "the most interesting book ever written about American culture," and she was not far wrong. In a sequence of essays about various American classics, including Moby-Dick, The Scarlet Letter and Leaves of Grass, Lawrence creates a rich psychological portrait of the US - a country, he says, founded on the unprecedented instruction: "Henceforth be masterless!"

American democracy, Lawrence says, is best understood as the means by which the New World shook off the old. "Democracy in America is just the tool," he writes, "with which the old master of Europe, the European spirit, is undermined. Europe destroyed, potentially, American democracy will evaporate."

What happens, Lawrence wonders, when America - itself now old - no longer needs democracy? On that day, he says, "America will begin." He doesn't say what this might mean. But the words have an ominous resonance, nonetheless.

Kevin Power teaches in the School of English, Trinity College Dublin. His new novel, 'White City', will be published by Scribner UK in 2021.

