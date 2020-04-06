All off script... Meet Naoise Dolan, the funniest writer you will read this year

'Not the new Sally Rooney." What a terrible way to begin writing about author Naoise Dolan, whose first book, Exciting Times, is about to be published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson following a seven-way bidding war. Dolan is young - 27 - Irish, a Trinity graduate, and writes about characters who are equally young, educated, smart and self-aware, while frequently emotionally bewildered. Early accolades for Exciting Times started as far back as December in the UK, using terms like "fiercely smart" and "remarkably self-assured". A first chapter of the book was published in literary journal The Stinging Fly, edited by Sally Rooney; clearly, the comparisons were always going to happen.

And Dolan gets that. "Minding about it would be giving it too much power," she says, "because people are going to compare you to someone. It's not coming from you, it's coming from what they've decided to make out of the things they know about you. I think having a casual relationship to all that is the best approach. Because then if it stops, or takes a more negative direction, I've still got my sense of who I am."

Dolan's sense of who she is, is remarkably evident on the page - Exciting Times is, loosely, the story of a love triangle set in modern-day Hong Kong, with Ava, a young Irish woman, at the centre. It's a story that takes in class, colonialism, sex, power, language, female sexuality. Every page crackles with arresting ideas and images - "Julian often reminded me to eat. It made him feel better about liking that I was thin" - and her sentences are short and deceptively simple, layered together to create complex ideas. Often the sentences themselves are very funny, yet the broader observations they build into are just as likely to be quite heartbreaking. Up close, there is a touch of hard-boiled nihilism that stems from Ava's approach to her own life, but that too disintegrates within the wider context of what is ultimately a very moving story, one that occupies a small sliver of time and space, but manages a lasting emotional tinnitus.

The book was written at a gallop while Dolan was teaching English in Hong Kong, in 2015/2016. "I don't structure things very well in my head. I have to see them written down, so my first draft is always really messy." Then it was refined and rewritten at leisure during the year she then spent at Oxford University doing a master's in Victorian literature.

As a child, Dolan drew and painted rather than wrote stories. "I think because I found it more escapist, but I read a lot, and I think that when you're reading and thinking about what you're reading, you're building up your ideas of what a novel looks like." She read: "Dickens, the Brontes, George Eliot. In my late teens, I realised I was queer and I really connected to Oscar Wilde around that time. I loved the statue [in Merrion Square], I love his cultural image, the writing itself. I love that idea of the paradox - we tend to think of him as this spilt personality, whereas I think what it really is, is he's a continuous person, who has to act differently in different contexts, and that has resonated with me on so many fronts. I think any way that you are marginalised, treated as 'less than', it always comes with a duality."

Knowing when to soften yourself Even though women aren't a minority, she continues, "there's that duality for us, even - just of knowing to be open about abortion, say, in some contexts but not in others; knowing when you need to soften yourself down; watch your tongue. Oscar Wilde manages to make that funny, all those ways that we live with cognitive dissonance."

She began Exciting Times in order "just to be doing something. I like having projects that don't feel connected to anything else I'm doing, because then there's that escapism. I just like sitting down and making something that makes sense on its own terms".

So how is she finding the utterly atypical experience of having a smash hit as a debut? "If you tend to have weird reactions to normal things, in a way it's a lot of pressure off when weird things are happening to you," she says. "Because there's no scripted way that you're meant to be feeling. Anything that you do or say or feel is understandable, because it's so weird."

Dolan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder "provisionally in my teens, formally as an adult," and when she talks about 'weird reactions to normal things', she isn't being flippant. "To this day," she says, "I have to mentally rehearse what I'm going to say in Starbucks, and what I'm going to do with my face while I do it. It really throws me if they make small talk, and then I feel bad about that, because it's really nice that they make small talk and I want to engage with them, but it interrupts my script, so I need a moment to re-orientate myself."

The diagnosis was, she says, a good thing when it came - "a label can often be a really positive thing, where you're like, 'Oh, that wasn't my fault, that was because society wasn't accommodating me enough... great! I can work with this'.

"When I was growing up," she says, "the attitude to disabilities was to avoid labels at all cost, and I think that led to stigma, because then the only kids who got diagnosed with disabilities were the ones who couldn't handle mainstream education at all."

But that said, she has no time for the kind of parsing that can go on. "I really dislike terms like 'high-functioning autism', because I don't think I'm any more or less autistic than people who might have different support needs. ASD includes people of all IQs, just like you have normal people of all IQs. As well, it just depends on your environment - my autism would be a lot more obvious if I had a normal job, because the demands would be so much more out of synch with what I'm good at. As a writer, I can manage a lot more easily."

There has been a lot written recently about the diagnosing of autism in girls - which tends to happen later, often much later, than with boys. Various theories for this have been put forward, including the idea that girls are handier at social mimicry, meaning they can mask their autism by adopting the patterns of behaviour they see around them. What does Naoise think of the theory?

'Don't make a fuss'

"I think from a very early age, when girls have things that rub up against their comfort zone, I think we're taught to hold it in. So it's not that any of the sensory issues or social issues are any the less for us, it's that if a boy is made to hug a relative and he's uncomfortable, we're more likely to respect that. If the lights are too bright for him and he acts out, we're more likely to go, 'What's wrong?', whereas girls are told off for making a fuss. So then when boys act out, people look at why that might be the case and get them diagnosed, whereas girls - we inwardly blame ourselves and try to seem more like other people."

So less a case of social mimicry, and more of social conditioning - 'be nice, don't make a fuss?' "Yes."

She describes how this manifested for her as a child. "I was at one stage deeply interested in and engaged with American Girl dolls," she says. An expensive habit, I offer. "Oh, there was no question of owning any of the stuff," she laughs. "I would just memorise the catalogues… It's normal for little girls to be interested in that stuff, but it wasn't neurotypical, the way I engaged with it. That's common with autistic girls - there's that greater vulnerability, so there's a greater need to make social connections somehow, so often, you kind of harness that ability to focus around stuff that will still let you make friends with neurotypicals.

"So at that age, it was dolls. Later, it was emo bands. I very consciously and deliberately became an emo, but I took it way further than my friends did. I obsessively memorised all the lyrics, I knew every detail of these band members' lives... There was no neurological difference in my ability to fixate on detail. If you're a girl, there's more pressure to do it around things that are a bit more sociable and link you to other people, whereas if you're a boy and it's maths or trains, that can seem more stereotypically autistic."

Naoise, the eldest of three with a younger brother and sister, grew up in Terenure, and went to school in Rathgar; "a very small, open-minded school, where I had more freedom than if it had been a more rigid school. Which was nice in terms of being more accommodating, but without that, maybe the difficulties would have showed up earlier..." And then there's the thing about academic ability camouflaging social floundering.

"When people are doing well academically," Naoise explains, "we tend to disregard the social stuff. Or, what happened in my case, is, we go, 'Oh, but anyone who's smart is going to struggle socially', which isn't true. Because social intelligence is another form of intelligence. When I used very formal language in school and I wasn't able to use slang correctly - that's not being smart, that's a lack of smarts in that area.

"Not knowing the meaning of 'vociferous' is not knowing something, and not knowing how to say 'ah sure, you know yourself' is also not knowing something. But there's this weird elitism that we attach to some areas that you might need help with, over others."

Would an earlier diagnosis have been useful? "I think so, but then on the other hand you'd meet a lot of people, especially men, who received diagnoses as kids and found that completely pathologising because of the way autism is viewed. By the time I started embracing my diagnosis, I was already very disability-positive in general because I knew so many women with other disabilities with that approach to it. If you have that positive framework, it's much easier to embrace it."

It is, she says "especially important to me to be visible as a woman in the arts because there's that perception that autistic people who are good at things are only good at the sciences and technical things."

A discussion of gender ("it's still so under-researched, so it's hard to understand how much of gender is social and how much is innate") leads to her very funny take on the hazards of being Irish with autism. "I have so much more of an easy time interacting with, say, Germans or Dutch, because, in general, they are more direct. With Irish people, I have to really remind myself that when someone offers you tea, it means lots of things, and how many times you're meant to say no, and the whole dance around that."

Elaborating on this, she describes how, as a teenager, she learned Japanese - "it has a lot in common with how Irish people communicate; a phrase can mean many things, depending on what you do with it. But the textbook tells you that. It describes the different meanings depending on the different things you do with your face. There are phrases we use in Ireland - like that one, 'ah sure you know yourself', which literally was a skill that I picked up only in my mid-20s! - that can mean many things. But there's no textbook for it."

A social chameleon

Exciting Times isn't the first book she wrote."I was working on one in college, but I lost the file through some kind of idiocy on my part. I'd written about 50,000 words. It was on my laptop. I was doing a spring clean, and I lost it. But you think, 'How precious was it to me really, if I let that happen?'" You have to think that, right, I say?

"Yes," she agrees. But I can see she is utterly unbothered by the loss. "It's an editorial process, in a way. The really good stuff, you will remember it when you try to write it again, and the bad stuff will fall by the wayside."

The move to Hong Kong after Trinity came because she decided she needed to go somewhere. "I knew if I stayed in Dublin, I'd have to live with my parents, and I wanted to move on." Did she have friends in Hong Kong? "I didn't know anyone, which I think again is appealing if you're a bit of a social chameleon, because you can find out which things about yourself are you, and which are things you've learned that people expect of you. It's really nice having that clean slate."

Meaning what, exactly, I wonder?

"I would have had a few different personas in Ireland. Like a lot of autistic girls, I was kind of the shy kid in school, and then when I came to college, I suddenly became this kind of brash college debating figure. I'm a lot more confident when I'm in a structured environment where I have a specific thing to do, like giving a speech to 300 people. I feel completely fine. It was this weird thing where I'd be serenely at peace with myself giving that speech, and then afterwards, in the chamber, when you're mingling and there's suddenly no code for what you do, and there's nothing to tell you when you start speaking and when you stop, I'm a lot less confident."

As for being an expat, that too appealed. "I feel like when a lot of your life has been one where other people seemed to get it intuitively and you didn't, it's really nice to be in a situation where that's what it's like for anyone. And when you're this unusual person from abroad, any weirdness on your part is readily attributed to that - it's like, 'You're foreign; of course you're not going to get it'."

She is, it seems to me, a remarkably eloquent advocate - for women, for autism, for being queer, working always from a position of instinctive humanity; "I think advocate is a bit like 'activist' - it's something I'd be very happy if other people called me but I don't think you get to call yourself that," she says. "It's a bit like calling yourself a good writer. That's something I'd let other people decide."

Of realising she was queer, she says, "I came out relatively late in life - I think it was third year of college. It wasn't difficult accepting it internally. I think it was a lot harder coming to terms with the fact that it was something people would treat me differently on the basis of. Because when you're feeling vulnerable in so many other ways, there's that feeling of 'Do I have to have this one as well?' But then, not unlike autism, if it's going to be different anyway, finding the joy of being open about it and making connections with other people on the basis of it, is a really powerful thing."

It's activism, but from a place of making connections, of responding to people, and having them respond to her. And yet, internalised homophobia is still, she says, an issue, even for this younger generation. "I think part of that is, you have to be able to assume that psychology in order to protect yourself.

"When you're dating someone of the same sex, you need to be able to anticipate what people around will think if you hold hands with them. Because if you don't, you're in danger. And it's really hard to constantly think, 'What might a homophobe make of this right now?' without internalising some of that along the way. I think that's why gay people often tend to be very empathetic: you have to be empathetic to safely navigate society. Empathising with people whose views you find horrific, but still being able to think what they think about you, makes you think it yourself."

The intricacies of empathy And this empathy then plays back into the activism, in a fascinating way: "I'm worse at affective empathy than others; as a kid, if someone sitting beside me was sad, I wouldn't automatically feel that too - but as a result, I've built up a lot of cognitive empathy, so I'm able to go, 'Oh, their face is doing the thing that most faces do when they're sad, how can I respond and help them?'

"If you feel intuitive affective empathy, you might never go through that process. And so, if there are people you are naturally inclined to empathise with less, you might not feel their pain in the same way. I think that's why a lot of autistic people have a really strong social conscience."

So empathy is something worked at, something consciously cultivated and explored, not left to chance and natural inclinations, which anyway is usually skewed.

It's something that plays into the writing, too. "That projection of 'How do I act like everyone else? How do I respond to what this person expects of me now?'" she says, "is a really good habit to get into if you want to write a book about someone who's different to you. That's why it is strange to hear autism described as lacking perspective, because often, to us, it can feel like having way more of it."

In Freshers Week at Trinity, Naoise was approached by Young Fine Gael and ended up joining, later saying, "I am amazed that no one ever ended up exposing that the communist TN [Trinity News] comment editor was a member of Young Fine Gael." She remains unapologetically outspoken about politics and inequality on social media.

"In Ireland, there is a tendency to intellectual snobbery with writing - being a writer entails being all sorts of other things, like being above politics. But I think if you're happy with your life and don't say anything about the conditions around you, what that's saying is, you're happy with those conditions. If you don't specify that you do see problems with the world, people are going to assume that you don't. It's just honesty, really." It's an honesty she brings equally to her life and to her writing.

Naoise Dolan is not the new Sally Rooney. She's not the new anyone. She's entirely herself, and that's plenty.

'Exciting Times', by Naoise Dolan, is out on April 16, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson

