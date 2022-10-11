Alan Moore on Illuminations: ‘I wanted to exorcise my negative thoughts about comics’

Alan Moore: ‘The short form is the best way for any writer to start or end their career’. Photo by Kevin Nixon via Getty

How do you introduce a writer as impactful, iconic and enigmatic as Alan Moore? You start, I guess, with the basics that pepper every bio. He spent the 1980s and 1990s rewriting the rules in comics with a plethora of all-time greats including Miracleman, V For Vendetta, Watchmen and From Hell. He then spearheaded his own imprint, ABC (America’s Best Comics) and rounded out the last century writing half-a-dozen monthly titles, including his alternate literary universe smash, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Then came a series of fallings-out with major publishers DC and Marvel, which lead him to refuse credit or money for several blockbuster movies based on his work. In the time since, he has become a magician, written for film, published a magazine and a 1,000-page novel, and has now produced his first collection of short stories, Illuminations.

On announcing the book, Moore said: “I’ve always loved the short story form. I think it’s the best form for any writer to start and presumably end their career in.”

Calling his house phone in Northampton, I ask him what he meant by that.

“Well,” he says, in his sonorous English midlands burr, “as a place to start, it’s perfect, because everything you need to know for writing a longer form work can be learned quickly, and without too much expenditure of energy, by writing short stories. All the things you will have to do in a gigantic novel, you will have to do in a four-page story. You’ll have to introduce your characters, their setting, their context, the set-up — and resolve all of that satisfyingly in a really limited space. Which is not easy, but is at least quick”.

It’s also, he says, a way to strip storytelling down to its essence.

“Short stories,” he says, “are each a thing in themselves — they can have their own individual rules, have their own structures, forms of delivery, they can be anything. Edgar Allen Poe said his diagram for a short story is that it ‘should be written to achieve one specific effect and once that effect is achieved, the story should end’. Which still leaves you quite a lot for room to manoeuvre, but that is a wonderful way to start your career. It will teach you everything you need to know.

“It’s also not a bad way to end your career,” he adds. “It’s not a commitment like [his 1,000-page novel] Jerusalem was; it can be as long or as short as I want. To come up with an absurd idea, or character, and just write as well as I could to express that idea. Once it was expressed, it was finished”.

Illuminations intersperses previously published works with four new stories. We find a piece nominated for the 1988 World Fantasy Prize — Hypothetical Lizard, a tale set in a magical brothel — rubbing shoulders with Not Even Legend, a darkly comic story of mysterious cryptids published in the 2020 supernatural anthology Uncertainties 5 by Rathmines’ own Swan River Press.

Chief among the new pieces is What We Can Know About Thunderman, a mini-novel that takes the reader on an in-depth trip through the misadventures of a sprawling, fictionalised comics publisher, and the motley cast of freaks and malcontents who work there. It is a masterful satirical swipe at the industry he called home for four decades, and unquestionably

Illuminations’ centrepiece. But, coming in at 243 pages, I venture that it rather tests the definition of a short story.

“Yeah, I think it probably does,” he says, chuckling slightly. “But at the same time, I do think of it as a short story because it wasn’t constructed like a novel. If I’d had the weight of the word ‘novel’ hanging over the story, I don’t think I’d be anywhere near as free or open or radical in the forms the story took. I think it’s a short story, but it’s a short story that got well out of hand.”

What We Can Know About Thunderman concerns several characters working their way through the comics industry across five decades. Or should I say, a comics industry, since the entire edifice of contemporary comics has here been remade in Moore’s analogical image. Instead of Marvel and DC, we explore the universes of Massive and American; for Batman and The Fantastic Four, see King Bee and The Unrealistic Five. While, in our universe, Superman flaps his cape to save Metropolis or Lois Lane, here we find Thunderman soaring above the tall buildings of Macropolis in aid of Peggy Parks.

It’s a gigantic alternate world populated by innumerable villains, mostly of the publishing variety, part love letter to the strangeness of comics continuity, part screed against the infantilism and shiftiness involved in their stranglehold over contemporary culture.

Having retired entirely from comics in 2018, why jump back in now with this weighty piece of prose?

“Well, it came from a strange place,” he says. “It came from something I have one of the characters in there expressing, which is that leaving comics is one thing — and I’d done that, which seemed like a massive relief — but stopping thinking about comics is another. Especially when you’ve been working at them for 40 years, which is a fairly long career by anyone’s standards. I tended to find these annoying, often negative thoughts about comics swirling up in my mind when I didn’t want them there. So, when I was putting together the proposal for Illuminations, I thought this would be a good place to actually exorcise some of that stuff as some form of art rather than some angry mutterings in the bath.”

The world he creates achieves a staggering degree of verisimilitude. Even though I appreciated the in-jokes and references that any good comics nerd would enjoy, I reveal with some embarrassment that, at one point, while reading a detailed timeline of every screen adaptation of Thunderman, I momentarily turned to my laptop to look one up on YouTube and see what it was like. Moore cackles down the phone. “Thank you so much — that is an ideal reaction”.

Having read dozens of interviews with Moore over the decades, and interviewed him myself in the past, I’ve lost interest in what he thinks of superhero movies — he is on record many, many times as saying he dislikes them — but I admit a dark frisson of joy at the idea of him having to wade through message boards or watch the entire run of the DC cinematic universe in preparation for this book.

“I didn’t watch any of these things,” he tells me, “I faked it all. I think I saw the first couple of Superman films and maybe one episode of a TV series, and faked it all from there”.

Thunderman is, in practice, the first work of his that tackles his thoughts on this arena head on, although journalists have been prodding him for comment for a very long time.

He recalls answering one of these queries as long ago as 2011 by saying it was a “great shame that in the 21st century we’re still having to watch franchises that were originally meant to appeal to the 12-year-old boys of 50 years ago”.

“It seems to speak to some sort of infantilisation, a mass retreat by adults to a place that was simpler, that didn’t have to think about climate change or economic collapse or the resurgence of populist fascism,” he says. “I thought this was worrying because retreats to infantilism are generally precursors to fascism. The desire to be told that this has all been done by the Illuminati, the international Jewish banking conspiracy, or the underground Democrat paedophile demons drinking children’s adrenochrome underneath the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington DC. These are all comic book solutions to comic book problems.”

Readers may be surprised when the events of January 6, 2021 show up in the Thunderman story, drawing the strands of this theory from subtext to text.

“Donald Trump — the Donald,” Moore emphasises this sobriquet with a weary sigh, “is a perfect comic book superhero [who has] come to save us from the equally ridiculous threat of whatever it was that he was worried about — Mexicans, or underground Democrat paedophiles, whatever was the terrible threat facing you — and saying that here to save you is this equally unlikely hero figure and solution to all your problems.”

Moore’s words went unheeded in 2011, when superhero movies were at the beginning of their march towards domination of our multiplexes and streaming platforms. At the time, he says he was mostly confronted with aggrieved complaints from the fans of such movies, demanding he clarify whether he was calling them emotionally arrested just because they enjoyed cape-and-cowl blockbusters.

“Well,” he says, “not necessarily, but I’m also not necessarily not saying that. I’m saying when masses of adults queue up to see a superhero film, that’s probably not a good sign. I’ve got lots of friends who enjoy these films. But as a social phenomenon, it is probably not a benevolent one.”

He despairs at the trend towards fantasy that is “purely as a mode of escape, which I don’t think fantasy should be used for”, citing it as embodying “very simplistic good and evil, all the things I didn’t like about Lord of the Rings in the first place, just replicated across an entire genre”.

I resist the urge to ask him what he thinks of that series’ newest incarnation, since the chances he has sat down to enjoy it of a Friday evening are likely small, and our time is running out. I end by asking him, as arguably one of the planet’s greatest living fantasy authors, if he thinks it’s the prerogative of his trade to be less fantastical.

“Or to be more fantastical,” he says, with great conviction. “To actually create something that is a genuinely powerful personal fantasy, that is capable of still affecting people, even in our semi-concussed modern state. I think it is beholden to fantasy writers to make their fantasies more powerful, more striking. I’m not saying that everything has to be about some real-world concern, but fantasy should be much sharper.

It should penetrate real-world issues, real psychological states, it should always have some relevance to the world in which the reader is reading it. It can be a treacherous, sucking bog in its current incarnation, in that it distracts people from the massive problems of an increasingly fantastic world.”

‘Illuminations’ by Alan Moore is out now from Bloomsbury