Adam King lands publishing deal for ‘A Hug for You’ book with his father 

Adam King’s father will be publishing ‘A Hug for You’ book with the help of his son.

In the illustrated picture book David King will tell the story of his son's infamous virtual hug, and it will be aimed at children and adults aged four and over.

The news was announced by the publisher Penguin Sandycove today and it is set to be released in November, with pre-orders available now.

Lorraine Levis wrote on Twitter: “I'm delighted that we're publishing 'A Hug for You' this autumn by @AdamKingIRL.

“It's especially exciting as it's my editorial debut (!!!) and I can't think of a more inspiring family to work with. I can't wait to share this beautiful book with the world.”

Little Adam, who stole the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show, appeared on TV again last night to tell Ryan Tubridy of his exciting White House news.

The Cork native explained to Tubridy how US President Joe Biden reached out to him with a gift and a letter, which were delivered to the King family by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

When asked why Mr Biden wrote to him, Adam said it was because he is “a very important person”.

When appearing on The Late Late Toy Show, space mad Adam told host Tubridy how is dream is to become CapCom for NASA.

Speaking about the letter from President Biden, Adam said: “He said that he and his wife Jill gave me a virtual hug from the White House. He told me to work hard in school and if I do that then I will become a CapCom.”

The letter from Mr Biden tells Adam that he has “already inspired the people of Ireland and the world”.

“On St Patrick’s Day, your Taoiseach Micheál Martin told me about the great work you have been doing, and most importantly your virtual hugs,” the US President wrote.

“They are a wonderful symbol of hope and joy and have helped many people during these difficult times.

“Adam, you have already inspired the Irish people with your message of connection, I hope you continue to share love and virtual hugs around the world. We are rooting for you.”