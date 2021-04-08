Abandonment, abuse and redefining family: The extraordinary story of Boy 11963

John Cameron, at his home in Gorey with his daughter Aileen, who said the extraordinary story of John’s childhood, published in ‘Boy 11693’, was one that needed to be told. Picture by Mark Condren

John Cameron still thinks the Christian Brothers are coming for him sometimes. In the fog of dementia, the 85-year-old Dublin man has vivid hallucinations and thinks he is back in the Artane Industrial School. He smells the sickly odour of the place and sees the cracks in the walls.

“He never spoke about the trauma, and so it never left him,” his daughter Aileen Rogers tells the Sunday Independent.

Three years ago, Aileen knew the family had to act if her father’s story was ever to be told. John was already in ill health — he suffers from Parkinson’s disease as well as dementia — and Aileen knew if they waited any longer, there would be no story to tell. It was time to put aside a lifetime of shame and secrets and shed light on their family story. Aileen put her sister-in-law, the writer Kathryn Rogers, in touch with her father and together they began to work on the book that would become Boy 11963.

It tells the story of John’s long battle to unravel his own identity and where he came from. It’s an attempt to exorcise some of the ghosts — of his own past and of the Ireland of the time. And it is an extraordinary document of a court case that scandalised the nation in the 1930s and set the scene for his wretched childhood.

For much of his life, John had no idea who his real parents were, nor where he was born. When he was barely three years old, in 1938, he was sent to live in Sandyford with foster parents, who were by then well into their 60s. The father was wheelchair-bound and a violent alcoholic. Food in the house was meagre and of poor quality. Mostly, John was fed on beef dripping and stale bread. He was, Aileen recalls, a “whipping boy, to show the foster parents’ grandson how lucky he was”.

The one figure of warmth in his life in those years was a neighbour of the the foster family, Miss French, who took this apparently orphaned waif under her wing. He remembered her as “a fairy godmother” who gave him the only present he ever received as a child: a stainless steel harmonica.

This small reprieve of reliable care and affection was not to last, however. When John was just eight, the foster family handed him over to the Christian Brothers in Artane, where he became Boy 11963.

“For him to be put into Artane, he had to have a record,” Aileen explains. “Normally, the child was brought before a court. They said he was begging — ‘a child in alms’ was the phrase — and the place where it was supposed to have happened was the orphanage. It was a trumped-up charge. Decades later, the Ryan Report showed that only 20pc of the children in Artane had been actually involved in criminal activities, so the perception of the place was wrong, but it did give rise to a lot of shame.”

The system of detention in the school suited the government, which washed its hands of children born out of wedlock. For their part, the Christian Brothers who ran the school received a “headage” payment from the State for every boy they housed.

By the time John entered Artane, World War II was drawing to a close but the Brothers’ war on their young charges continued unabated. John’s earliest memory of the school was being humiliated into performing the British wartime classic ‘Hey, Little Hen’ by one of the Brothers as the other boys jeered and goaded him. Violence was the order of the day in the school, as was sexual abuse, although John had some small bit of fortune in that a group of Brothers, who were later shown to be abusers, left the institution the year he arrived.

The Brothers used boots, fists and hurleys to beat John and the other boys, but he feared the leather strap — lined with metal so as to split the skin open — most of all. The scars from the beatings John received as a small boy are still with him in his eighties, and yet the psychic wounds that were inflicted on him were far more serious.

In retrospect, he would understand that he was suffering from depression, his young spirit almost broken by the need for constant vigilance and the lack of hope. Others suffered the same mental health issues — years later, 18 former students of Artane would give evidence for the 2009 Ryan Report that they had attempted suicide or self-harmed, and John himself believes he saw one boy take his own life by throwing himself off a flight of stairs.

The only bright moments in those years came from the enduring connection with Miss French. A single woman with a small income, she was a Protestant and so had some separation from the suffocatingly Catholic ethos of the time. She wrote to John while he was in Artane, visited him frequently and also enquired about the possibility of adopting him.

The Brothers had apparently trained him as a carpenter, but in reality, he had only been shown how to provide work that contributed to the upkeep of the school buildings. He was discharged from the school in 1951 and went back to live with his foster family. By then, the foster parents had died and their grandson was living at the house. John found carpentry to be, quite literally, a closed shop and Miss French made representations on his behalf to unions and tradesmen and helped him to find a job.

When a daughter returned home from England, John was turned out of the foster family’s house, and contemplated suicide. Again, Miss French stepped in to help him. She found him in a laneway outside her house and secured him lodging just a few minutes from her own house.

John Cameron, centre, with Ms French at Artane Boys Industrial School

John Cameron, centre, with Ms French at Artane Boys Industrial School

With some distance from Artane and the foster family, John became curious about who he was and the circumstances of his birth. By that point, he only knew that he had been born in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on September 9, 1935, and that he was delivered to St Brigid’s Orphanage on Eccles Street in Dublin when he was five months old.

He submitted his name and date of birth at the local health office and, at Miss French’s urging, wrote to the orphanage. But there was no sign of his birth certificate.

By now a young man, he had a series of girlfriends, but nothing serious. He successfully applied for teacher training and one day when he was on his way from the college to Gorey, he met a girl on the road who had crashed her bike. As he helped her up she introduced herself — Treasa — and they spoke in Irish.

They began seeing each other regularly and she saw through his story about his father being killed in an air crash in America, telling him “you had the worst start in life, with no parents, and look what you have achieved”. Their relationship was uncomplicated and they adored each other right from the start. Treasa was the first person to tell him she loved him, and gradually John began to open up more to her about what he had been through.

“My mother was very much a carer and she was a nurturing element for him,” says Aileen. “I think that was very important.”

They were to be married in 1963 and in the run-up to the wedding, they decided to see if they could find out more about who John was and where he had come from. “They found his baptismal cert and they found his godparents and the midwife who delivered Dad,” Aileen explains.” They also found that his mother had put down Elizabeth O’Farrell as her name.”

On the day of John and Treasa’s wedding, a present arrived from the midwife, Mary Walsh, who had delivered him, but John was haunted by the thought that his own mother — whoever she was — should have been there. It was a day for family and he had none of his own. Again, the angel who was there throughout his childhood was present, however: Miss French, in a navy blue suit and pillbox hat, took her place in the church. She had baked a wedding cake for the happy couple.

John Cameron and his wife Treasa on their wedding day

John Cameron and his wife Treasa on their wedding day

After the birth of their first daughter, Fiona, John and Treasa returned to his birthplace of Enniscorthy, where they found his baptismal certificate. They also tracked down his godmother, Sheila Kinsella, who clasped her hand to her mouth when she saw John’s resemblance to the man, William Cameron, whom she knew to be his late father. She told them that the last time she had seen William and Elizabeth was on a railway platform in the town as they made their way to Dublin, with baby John in William’s arms.

She told them that, in fact, the couple had not been man and wife; John’s mother had confided in Sheila that she had left her own husband to be with William.

After John was born, his mother had suffered from depression and went to the local priest. He told her that if she wanted absolution, she would have to give up both William and her baby son, John.

For John and Treasa, these shards of information only deepened the mystery and made them determined to find out more.

As John continued his teaching studies, their family continued to grow. Fiona, Shane, Aileen and Niamh were all born within a few years of each other, followed by Brian, their youngest.

In those years, the trauma of what he had gone through in his early life weighed heavily on John and he had a number of breakdowns . “The first one was when he was finishing off our house and studying for his BA,” Aileen says.

“We would call it a panic attack now. He couldn’t cope. I remember the curtains were closed and Mam would say, ‘Dad just needs a bit of space’. Mam would say he’d wake up hysterical at night and say the Brothers were coming for him.”

The stigma of having been at Artane never left him. He felt humiliated when friends learned that he had been there and it told against him in his career as a teacher.

“It may also have affected his life because he never got promoted. He would have been the most senior teacher in the school where he taught. He would go for posts as principal or vice principal and never get them.”

In the mid 1980s, John, Treasa and their young family moved into a home that John had built on a site in the grounds of Miss French’s home in Kilternan, Co Dublin. Eventually she insisted that they drop the formality of calling her “Miss French” and call her “Nell” instead. They helped to care for her as she grew older and she reciprocated and became a grandmother figure to the family. She died in her eighties, after suffering a stroke. John and Treasa later found out that her family had been descendants of the Earl of Bristol.

In the 1990s, they got more information on the circumstances of John’s early childhood. Documents from the orphanage led them to believe that John’s mother came from Longford but there seemed like endless dead-ends and confusion relating to her identity.

Then, in 2002, they received a phone call from a woman called Fran Dean. She had heard of their search from her sister, who had met Treasa and John years before as they searched for his relatives. Fran explained that she thought she was related to the family, and that the woman, who was John’s mother, had died and had been buried just two weeks before.

This was a moment of grief for John as he tried to absorb the finality of his loss. Then began the unfolding of the story gleaned from a variety of family sources, contemporaneous newspaper cuttings and family letters. Aileen did a lot of research in the National Library.

“If the story were to happen today, nobody would bat an eyelid,” she explains. “But back then, women weren’t seen as worthy of any respect. Elizabeth, John’s mother and a man named Hugh Major had married. But he went to America for seven years, leaving her alone on the family farm.

“While he was gone, she became involved with William. He was a Protestant and because it was small-town Ireland, everybody knew everyone’s business and she became a ‘fallen woman’. It was a scandal and she was treated horrifically.

There were stones thrown at her. She stood her ground, however, and wrote to Hugh. The plan was that she would try to convince him that the baby was his. He came home and she had Una [John’s older sister] soon after. From the get-go, he wasn’t having it. Hugh was really nasty, he put ads in the local paper saying that no shop was to give her credit. She tried to get maintenance from him.”

Hugh took Elizabeth to the High Court in Dublin in what was a groundbreaking case. “It was the first time paternity testing had been done in an Irish court and it was a hugely expensive court case,” Aileen explains. “Hugh was adamant that he was going to humiliate this woman, whatever that took. And even though the judge said that the paternity testing couldn’t be relied upon, he still took Hugh Major’s word for it. Elizabeth never spoke about it and the daughters she had after Dad said they knew nothing of it.” Much of the confusion in the early parts of the search came from the fact that Elizabeth had assumed the identity of William Cameron’s late first wife, who had died of cancer, in order to keep up appearances.

John Cameron, at his home in Gorey with his daughter Aileen, who said the extraordinary story of John's childhood, published in 'Boy 11693', was one that needed to be told. Picture by Mark Condren

John Cameron, at his home in Gorey with his daughter Aileen, who said the extraordinary story of John's childhood, published in 'Boy 11693', was one that needed to be told. Picture by Mark Condren

The story gave John a greater understanding of the pressures his mother must have been under. He was able to mourn her loss and to connect with four long-lost siblings, Una (who passed away in 2018), Marie, Joan (who passed away last year) and Ada, who embraced him warmly. “I think it brought a lot of resolution and answered questions that had been there for so long,” Aileen says. In the book, John acknowledges that his birth mother was a “complex figure” who did not tell his siblings of his existence even when she had the opportunity, but Aileen says, “He forgave Elizabeth. He understood what she must have gone through. He said he was only sorry he never got to hold her hand.”

Telling this extraordinary story to others in the form of the newly published Boy 11963 was another leap but Aileen says it’s one her father is glad he made. “I do think it has been cathartic for him. The shame is gone, he doesn’t care what people say now. He’s very glad he did it.”

The book is dedicated to the women who changed his life, including of course, Miss French. “In many ways she, rather than Elizabeth, is the real maverick of the story,” Aileen says.

“She wanted to adopt Dad but was not allowed to because she was a Protestant. Still, she gave him a belief in himself and showed him that, despite everything he had been through, there is goodness in people too.”

'Boy 11963' by John Cameron with Kathryn Rogers is published by Hachette

'Boy 11963' by John Cameron with Kathryn Rogers is published by Hachette

‘Boy 11963’ by John Cameron with Kathryn Rogers is out now from Hachette, €16.99

