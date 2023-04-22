‘A troll harassed me online for seven years. The abuse only ended when he was jailed’

When harassment online is abstract or hypothetical to you, you can envisage all the things you would do if it happened. But when it does happen to you, any of your plans and presumptions shatter, because the situation feels so unreal and out of your control.

In 2019, I was one of six women involved in a landmark court case which saw a man jailed for harassing us online. Even now, writing about it for the first time, it feels odd, and slightly shameful, to be sharing what happened.

My initial urge is to minimise what occurred, to say it wasn’t that bad, to emphasise that I’m fine, that it hasn’t had long-lasting effects. And though I am fine, it would be a lie to say that what occurred didn’t affect how I behave online, or that I’ve forgotten the experience.

It was strange to watch myself and two of my colleagues on the Six One news on RTÉ the day the sentence was handed down to our harasser. I didn’t need the footage to remind myself of what it was like to walk, in our winter coats and scarves, up the road beside the Circuit Criminal Court as the reporter detailed how an ‘internet troll’ had harassed us and three other women for years online. That day was the culmination of a period of seven years which showed me that I had to act, at all times, like someone I didn’t know was watching with interest what I was saying or doing online.

It had started off, as these things tend to do, in a relatively uneventful way. I started working for a digital newsroom, and around the same time I joined Twitter. Those two things led the troll to me, but my presence on Twitter became a particularly big part of the harassment.

From the early days of the site, a small community was formed that began to call itself ‘Irish Twitter’. For a few years, Irish Twitter felt like a small, neat group of people who generally were happy to be connected, and the site proved the internet still had interesting things to surprise us with. The stream of information on Twitter never felt like the torrent it is today.

Early on, it did seem like a tweet today could be tomorrow’s digital chip paper. But then I started getting emails from a person I didn’t know about my tweets, and this seemed to coincide with a slow dawning that what made Twitter great also made it an uncomfortable place to be. Gathering together people from across the world on to one website to share their thoughts means that you are not going to have a place that’s always full of pleasant conver­sations and light banter. Just like offline, there will be people who deliberately want to harass others, or target them, or just be a nuisance.

Because of this, Twitter has had to firefight when it comes to dealing with reports of abuse. There was never any real deterrent to bad behaviour or trolling, though the site’s moderation policies and guidelines tightened up as time went on. By the time it got to 2021, Twitter users could be forgiven for thinking almost anything was allowed on Twitter.

It wasn’t until years later, during Elon Musk’s takeover, when it felt as though the site was under actual threat of collapse, that it really became clear both what a unique website Twitter was, and how heavily all the toxic behaviour on it weighed on people’s psyches. Being absorbed in its world also meant that, like the proverbial frog in boiling water, as toxic behaviour increased, we adjusted to the temperature.

And it felt like no coincidence that this had all been growing during the period while I was getting emails from a stranger who had first contacted me in 2012, letting me know they were watching what I was saying on there.

The initial email was a plea from a person with the initials ‘BOD’ for some help. He emailed me in 2012 at my work email address and I became concerned about his mental health, so I sent him the contact details of the Samaritans.

The email lingered with me. I was worried about whoever had sent it, wondering why they chose to reach out to a stranger. It was sad to think that I might be their only way to try and get help. Then I got another email from BOD. And then another. His emails never again mentioned that first troubling message. Instead, he sent me, and some of my colleagues, two of whom were also involved in the eventual court case, his thoughts on articles on The Journal. His comments got more personal as the years went on, and it was clear that he really didn’t like me.

One day, BOD emailed my personal email account. He had Googled me and found that address. This new move felt violating, as he had gone beyond the tacit boundary that separated my work life from my personal life. He had also figured out I had been involved in different radio stations, and mentioned this in an email. That brought with it a fear of what the remnants of my earlier days online could provide him.

In my late teens and early 20s, giving out personal information online was part of the relationship code, a way of forging connections with strangers. All of the breadcrumbs that I’d innocently and ignorantly trailed behind me made me wonder if I’d acci­dentally led BOD to my door or, at the very least, the door of my office.

BOD started sending me screengrabs of my tweets with comments written below them. I’d picture him scrolling through my feed, deciding which ones to target. I tweeted once in a fit of body shame about whether there was a German word for trying on lots of dresses and none of them fitting. Even though it could be seen as sarcastic and throwaway, it was a deeply felt moment, and it felt vulnerable to share it. He emailed a screengrab of it to me, along with a message: ‘faat kunt’ (sic).

In 2017, he sent a strange email that just said: “There are no records for Aoife. *Due to confidentiality reasons, only names with 3 or more instances in the relevant year are included.”

I knew this meant he was searching for my name on a website, but had no idea why, or what website, or what he wanted me to do with that information. I emailed him back to tell him to leave me alone.

I stopped saying in advance on social media if I was going to an event. Even a night out could be spoiled by his need to let me know he was following me around online. When I did have to say I was doing an event, because I was a guest or interviewer, I wondered if he would be in the crowd. Being online gives us ways to boost ourselves up, and every like and retweet can bolster our flagging opinion of ourselves, even if momen­tarily. Finding out through emails that at least one person thought I was an idiot crushed me a little. When I hosted an event on imposter syndrome, he wrote: “This is so perfect for you.”

The more BOD emailed, the more I wanted to ignore him. I filtered his emails into the trash section of my inbox, but checked every once in a while and found emails. Deleting what he had written didn’t erase his words. You can block someone, or mute them, but that only gives you an illusion of control.

What I didn’t know while my colleagues and I were getting emails from BOD was that other women online were too, and his behaviour was even more egregious against them. He must have spent a considerable amount of time contacting us all, based on the volume of contacts we received from him.

The odd thing about the harassment was that BOD didn’t interact with us on Twitter — that we knew of — but he read our accounts, and paid attention to what we wrote on there. The harassment occurred in one of the many in-between places online. He was emailing us, but it’s not within Google’s remit to read emails and flag what could be harass­ment. The case involved our social media accounts, but it felt like there was no one specifically to complain to, beyond BOD himself, and we had no idea how to track him down. The only way to deal with what was happening was to go to the gardaí.

When abuse happens online, or through online channels, it suffers from a tension between being real and unreal. It can be a little — though not always — easier to explain when someone’s behaviour in real life is threat­ening.

I did, though, find a strange sense of solace in realising that in going through this, we weren’t alone.

There are many, many others who have experienced something similar. There’s a Plan Ireland survey where they spoke to 14,000 girls across multiple continents, and found that 58pc of them experienced some form of online harassment on social media. The harassment could take different forms, from racist abuse to stalking. The report said that girls “are harassed just for being girls” online. The helplessness that you can feel when you’re being targeted — in any small or large way — online was highlighted by how the report said that the abuse got worse if the girls spoke up about issues they cared about.

Our harassment from BOD seemed to have been aimed at us because we didn’t silence ourselves on social media. None of the six of us were public figures, but five had what you could call public-facing jobs, being writers or journalists. But I think there is more to our visibility than that: we were also women who had prominent voices on ‘Irish Twitter’. Our personal profiles were helped by our professional ones, and vice versa.

I had countless examples of where people said sexist things to high-profile social media users — go into the replies or comments on anything a famous woman posts and you’ll find toxic words. I’d received my own share of sexist replies.

There has always been something particularly egregious for me in seeing female politicians targeted, because here in Ireland we are struggling to get anywhere near gender parity in the Dáil. A University of Galway study in 2020 found that online abuse of female politicians was on the increase, and I could see how social media abuse could turn women — and minorities — off being public figures, depriving us of a more balanced government.

After the group of us receiving emails from BOD got in touch with each other and started sharing our experiences, the scale of what had been going on emerged. We had run out of options. We decided to approach the gardaí together.

The gardaí asked us to gather together all of the contacts we had received. So I learned that to keep myself safe I needed to have evidence of abuse, which meant seeing the abuse happen. In order to put a stop to it, I needed to witness it.

In the end, our keeping his emails for years was how the gardaí figured out who BOD was. An email address he used to contact me was linked to a comment he made online. It turned out that while I was worried about all the breadcrumbs I’d dropped over the decades on the internet, it was the digital detritus he’d left behind him that helped move the case forward.

​This is an edited extract from ‘Social Capital: Life Online in the Shadow of Ireland’s Tech Boom’ by Aoife Barry (HarperCollins), out April 27