| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘A troll harassed me online for seven years. The abuse only ended when he was jailed’

Aoife Barry on fearing for her safety after an anonymous emailer targeted her and other prominent figures on Twitter – and how they banded together to stop him

Aoife Barry and some of her colleagues were targeted by an internet troll. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Social Capital: Life Online in the Shadow of Ireland&rsquo;s Tech Boom by Aoife Barry Expand

Close

Aoife Barry and some of her colleagues were targeted by an internet troll. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Aoife Barry and some of her colleagues were targeted by an internet troll. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Social Capital: Life Online in the Shadow of Ireland&rsquo;s Tech Boom by Aoife Barry

Social Capital: Life Online in the Shadow of Ireland’s Tech Boom by Aoife Barry

/

Aoife Barry and some of her colleagues were targeted by an internet troll. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Aoife Barry

When harassment online is abstract or hypothetical to you, you can envisage all the things you would do if it happened. But when it does happen to you, any of your plans and presumptions shatter, because the situation feels so unreal and out of your control.

In 2019, I was one of six women involved in a landmark court case which saw a man jailed for harassing us online. Even now, writing about it for the first time, it feels odd, and slightly shameful, to be sharing what happened.

Most Watched

Privacy