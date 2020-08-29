A Ghost in the Throat: Wordsmith mixes ordinary and marvellous in remarkable work

A book like this comes along once every few years and obliterates every clear definition of genre and form. I mean no exaggeration here: A Ghost in the Throat is astounding and utterly fresh.

When Tramp Press announced that it was publishing the multi-award-winning poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa's prose debut, I was expecting something wild and beautiful, but this book simply cannot be imagined from the short description, "one woman sets about translating the 18th-century Irish poem 'Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire' by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill and finds echoes between her life and Eibhlín's".

Although Ní Ghríofa's English translation of the poem runs through A Ghost in the Throat like bright veins in marble, it is only one facet of this remarkable book, which shimmers between historical account, memoir, essay and bilingual conversation.

Peter Levi, a former professor of poetry at Oxford University, referred to 'Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire' as the "greatest poem written in these islands in the whole 18th century", but many will know it better as 'That Long Poem on the Irish Leaving Cert Course'. Neither description imbues the poem with life the way Ní Ghríofa's deft pen does. She has already garnered international literary acclaim as a bilingual poet, and her awards include the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature and a Lannan Literary Fellowship. It is her background in poetry that affords her writing such singular grace; each word is considered and weighed, the rhythm assessed, its relationship with neighbouring words carefully balanced.

Ní Chonaill's biography is recounted in a pulsing manner that positively fizzes with action and life. Eibhlín - or Nelly, as she is fondly referred to - blinks up at the reader from the page. It is easy to forget that more than 200 years separate Ní Chonaill and Ní Ghríofa when here they are, conversing.

We are with Eibhlín when she marries at 14 and we are with her when she returns, a widow, to her family home in Derrynane. When she falls in love with dashing Airt, the book reads briefly as a romance. When she finds her husband murdered in 1773, the crisp anger that crackles in the air is palpable. Ní Ghríofa grafts her life to Eibhlín's; she visits Kilcrea, where Airt is buried, and speaks verse after verse of 'Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire' with her daughter in hand. She searches for records of Eibhlín's second son, Ferdinand, all the while translating the poem in to English.

She is a generously truthful narrator of her own life, reminiscent of Nuala O'Faolain, and she recounts her time as an undergraduate determined to be a dentist, her daughter's birth and a near-death collision. She is a wordsmith adept at splicing the ordinary and the marvellous.

"I'll devote myself to luring female lives back from male texts," Ní Ghríofa declares, and she does so with erudition and ease. She has an ear for these polyphonic histories and she cleverly describes the act of reclaiming lost female voices as cutting out a chain of paper dolls: each female narrative is linked to the next. We are introduced to Nora Ní Shíndile, without whom 'Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire' would have remained an oral poem passed from woman to woman. It was Ní Shíndile who committed the poem to paper.

The natural friction between past and present drives the momentum of the story until it is finished, too soon, too soon, you think.

This is no tepid and stuffy reimagining of an 18th-century life. It is borne of great personal scholarship, without ever seeming polemical. This book has a long life ahead of it, burning bright and inspiring many.

