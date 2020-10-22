€100,000 cash prize for first Northern Irish author to win the International Dublin Literary Award

Irish author Anna Burns has won the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award for her highly-commended novel Milkman.

She is the first Northern Irish writer to win the prestigious award and is the fourth woman to claim the prize in its 25-year history.

The novel, published by Faber & Faber and Graywolf Press, has won Ms Burns €100,000 - which is the world’s largest prize for a single novel published in English.

Uniquely, the Award receives its nominations from public libraries in cities around the globe and recognises both writers and translators.

It’s sponsored Dublin City Council and the award is usually presented by Owen Keegan, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council in the Mansion House each year.

However, this year due to Covid-19 regulations the announcement was delivered from the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin by Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom, Mr Adrian O’Neill.

The winner was announced this morning as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin which runs online until October 28.

Commenting on her win, Anna Burns said: 'What an honour. I'm thrilled to bits and am about to break into my sevens with the excitement of it all!

“This is an extraordinary honour – especially given the fantastic list I find myself on. I thank the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, and Dublin City Council for being the patron and the host of this generous award. Also I salute them for representing Dublin’s position at the cultural heart of worldwide literature’

Anna went on to praise libraries and talk about how much they meant to her as a child in Belfast. She said: “To go from being a wee girl haggling over library cards with my siblings, my friends, neighbours, my parents and my aunt, to be standing here today receiving this award is phenomenal for me, and I thank you all again for this great honour.”

Milkman follows the story of a young girl, in an unnamed city, who has attracted the unwanted and unavoidable attention of a powerful and frightening older man, 'Milkman'.

Follow her community where suggestions quickly become fact and gossip and hearsay can lead to terrible consequences.

From Belfast but now living in East Sussex, England, Anna has written three books- No Bones, Little Constructions and Milkman. No Bones won the Winifred Holtby Memorial Prize and was shortlisted for the Orange Prize for Fiction and Milkman won the 2018 Man Booker Prize.

Speaking at the online winner announcement, Lord Mayor and Patron of the Award, Hazel Chu, said: “What a wonderful book and massively talented writer! The judges should be very proud of their work as it wasn’t easy to choose a winner from among this very strong shortlist. I was so delighted to open that envelope and see Milkman written on the card! I wish to extend huge congratulations to Anna Burns.”

