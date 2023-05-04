10 of the wisest Irish proverbs for when you are feeling overwhelmed or anxious

A new self-help book by Fiann Ó Nualláin offers invaluable insight into how ancient Irish proverbs can calm an anxious mind

Author, horticultural therapist and garden designer Fíann Ó Nualláin

Saoirse Hanley

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), Fiann Ó Nualláin is clear about his feelings.