Sunday Independent unveils writing prize for children’s fiction

Keane on Books: Winner gets publishing contract with Walker and representation from Polly Nolan of PaperCuts

Exciting news. I’m very happy to tell you that the Sunday Independent has teamed up with Walker Books and PaperCuts Literary Consultancy to create a writing prize, exclusively open to Irish writers and those resident in the island of Ireland.

The Staróg Prize will award a publishing contract with award-winning publisher Walker Books to a new outstanding voice in children’s fiction. From Eoin Colfer to Sam McBratney and Caroline O’Donoghue, Walker has been creating books with Irish writers and illustrators for decades.

The prize includes representation with leading agent Polly Nolan, founder and MD of PaperCuts Literary Consultancy, and coverage on these pages. Two runners-up will get a year’s mentorship from Gráinne Clear, senior commissioning editor at Walker, and from Ms Nolan to further develop their work.

The award will be open for submissions from May 1 to July 16. The longlist, shortlist and winner will be announced in October.

The Staróg Prize – its name translating to “yarn” or “story” – is the only writing prize in this country solely for Irish writers of children’s fiction that offers a publishing deal and representation by an agent. Full details and entry are available at starogprize.com. ​

​I’m making up for not being able to make it to Galway for Cúirt’s opening party – the festival runs from Tuesday until Sunday – with a busy cultural week.

Works by two of my favourite dramatists open on Dublin stages. On Tuesday I’m off to the Gate Theatre for Arthur Miller’s fascinating tale of two estranged brothers, The Price, and on Wednesday I’ll be at the Abbey for a new version of Ibsen’s Ghosts, written and directed by Dublin playwright Mark O’Rowe.

Finally, on Thursday Children Books Ireland and the Arts Council are hosting a party at MoLi to celebrate the tenure of outgoing Laureate na nÓg Áine Ní Ghlinn. The new laureate will be announced around the third week of May.