Shortlist announced for €100,000 Dublin Literary Award

US author Percival Everett with his novel, ‘The Trees’. Photo: David Levenson/Getty Images

A variety of international authors will be vying for the world’s most lucrative literary prize for a single work in May.

Six novels have been shortlisted for the 2023 Dublin Literary Award, the winner of which will receive a €100,000 prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

The award, now in its 28th year sponsored by Dublin City Council, honours excellence in world literature and its nominees are chosen by librarians and readers from a network of libraries around the world.

The 2023 award winner will be chosen from a diverse and international shortlist which includes four novels in translation, from Croatian, French, Spanish and German.

The Dublin Literary Award shortlist

The shortlist features authors who are American, Mexican, German, Croatian, and Canadian-Vietnamese.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced by its patron, Dublin mayor Caroline Conroy, on May 25 as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

The nominees are: Cloud Cuckoo Land by American author Anthony Doerr, The Trees by fellow American Percival Everett, Paradais by Mexican author Fernanda Melchor, Marzahn, Mon Amour by German writer Katja Oskamp, Love Novel by Croatian Ivana Sajko and Em by Canadian-Vietnamese writer Kim Thuy.

Dublin City librarian Mairead Owens thanked the libraries around the world whose librarians and readers nominated this year’s titles.

If the work has been translated, the €100,000 award can be divided between the writer, who would receive €75,000, and a translator, who would receive €25,000.

“Selecting six titles from such a strong long list of 70 books is a challenge and I commend our judging panel for presenting us with such a diverse and interesting shortlist.

“We look forward to sharing these stories with our readers over the coming weeks and months. I encourage readers to explore the list and choose their favourite book before this year’s Dublin Literary Award winner is announced on May 25,” she said.

Ms Conroy added: “The beauty of this award is that it highlights authors and readers worldwide while celebrating excellence in contemporary literature.”