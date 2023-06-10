Blindboy Boatclub: why the podcaster has a bestseller in the bag
It’s not published until November but the Limerick native’s next book is already touching the upper reaches of the charts. The former prankster has reinvented himself as a mental health advocate and rambling storyteller
John Meagher
The Eason bestseller list is a weekly snapshot of what the country is reading. A recent top 10 published in the Irish Independent Review featured the latest novels from crime writer Liz Nugent and one of the doyennes of Irish popular fiction, Sheila O’Flanagan, among a female-dominant roll-call.