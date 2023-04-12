Book Club: The Next Chapter - Official Trailer

http://www.bookclub2movie.ie Director: Bill Holderman Writers: Bill Holderman & Erin Simms Based on Characters Created By: Bill Holderman & Erin Simms Producers: Bill Holderman, Erin Simms Executive Producers: Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti, Andrew Duncan Cast: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, with Andy Garcia, and Don Johnson The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.