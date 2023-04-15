| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bono's special tribute to legendary Dalkey publican who ran bar 'like his own monarchy’

Dan Finnegan died this week aged 95

Left to right: Neil, Dan, Bono, Paul (background) Mrs Finnegan, Donal and Alan Expand

Close

Left to right: Neil, Dan, Bono, Paul (background) Mrs Finnegan, Donal and Alan

Left to right: Neil, Dan, Bono, Paul (background) Mrs Finnegan, Donal and Alan

Left to right: Neil, Dan, Bono, Paul (background) Mrs Finnegan, Donal and Alan

David Kenny

BONO will dedicate the New York opening of his Stories of Surrender show to legendary Dalkey publican Dan Finnegan, who died this week.

Much-loved Mr Finnegan (95) passed away at home in the south Dublin village surrounded by his family. His funeral, literally, brought Bono’s hometown to a standstill.

Most Watched

Privacy