Bono teams up with DMX for track ‘Skyscrapers’ on rapper’s upcoming album

Bono's collaboration with DMX has a "Miami feel to it" according to the rapper.

American rapper DMX has revealed he has recorded a track with U2 frontman Bono for his forthcoming album.

The rapper said the track titled ‘Skyscrapers’ had a ‘Miami feel to it’.

“It’s crazy,” DMX said about the track, speaking on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. “It got like a Miami feel to it. I feel like I want to shoot the video here.”

DMX disclosed he was introduced to Bono through rapper and producer Swizz Beats, who also features as executive producer for the record which has yet to be named.

Swizz Beats previously told MTV he was introduced to Bono through record executive Jimmy Iovine, who owns Interscope Records.

“Bono, he’s a music lover. I’m a music lover. We knew each other for a while,” Swizz said.

This project with DMX will not be Bono’s first appearance on a rap record, though, as he and bandmate The Edge collaborated with Jay Z and Rihanna back in 2010 for a tune titled ‘Stranded’.

Speaking about the release of his first album in nine years, DMX alluded to a star-studded supporting cast as he confirmed Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher were among those he had teamed up with.

U2 meanwhile have been working on new music throughout lockdown with The Edge telling BBC’s Jo Whiley that the band have been keeping in contact over Zoom while writing new music.

'I'm known as the technology genius, but basically that's because I know how to fix the printer.

"That's about the extent of my technology skills, but to say that sets me on a whole different level to everyone else in the band should explain what you're dealing with so yeah it has been challenging at times,'' The Edge said.

