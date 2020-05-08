Bono on turning 60: ‘I’m really grateful I got here’

Collaborator: Bono needs the presence of other people to take his ideas and run with them

Irish megastar and U2 frontman Bono has spoken out about turning 60 this Sunday and said that he is “really grateful”, even though it is “not the moment” for a “big celebration”.

Speaking with Ryan Tubridy this morning on RTÉ’s Radio One, the singer reminisced about his 60th birthday this weekend.

“It’s not really the moment for a big celebration, I’m just grateful that I’ve got here and I’m really grateful to the people who have got me to where I am and to the band, my family and my mates, and the country who gave U2 an incredible life,” he said.

“I want to thank the country for putting up with my sometimes avuncular self,” he added

Instead of a party, Bono said he will go for a long walk on Sunday.

“I was actually going to have a quiet birthday anyway, I was going to go for a long walk, a bit of a pilgrimage with the family,” he explained

“But people are giving up a lot more than their birthdays, people are cancelling their weddings and funerals.”

While in lockdown with his family, he said that he has been kept busy by “chasing” his four children around the table.

“Being in lockdown has worked out great for us,” he said.

“Our family prayer is to be useful.

“We play card games, chase each other around the table, we make music.

The legendary pop band has donated €10m of PPE to help fight the virus in Ireland, which includes 20m masks, 100,000 visors, 100,000 goggles and 30,000 gowns

“It’s a small contribution but we can just about afford it, so we did it.”

Speaking of frontline workers, he said: “It’s a different level of courage. When we surface from this, the world will have changed. I hope that one of the things that’s changed about it is our view of who are the most important people in our workforce."

