Bono admits he is ‘embarrassed’ by many U2 songs

U2 frontman Bono has said he is embarrassed by a lot of the rock band’s songs and also confessed to not being a fan of his own singing voice.

Bono said hearing some of U2’s songs on the radio can often trigger a feeling of embarrassment and admitted he’s still not a fan of the band’s name 43 years on from adopting it.

“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed,” Bono told the Awards Chatter podcast.

“I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist, you know right at the edge of your level of embarrassment.”

Bono said his band is “incredible” but said listening to his own vocals makes him “cringe a little bit”.

He also confessed to not liking the name U2 at all, and hasn’t warmed to it through the band’s more than four decades of making music.

“Paul McGuinness, our first manager, did say, ‘Look, it’s a great name, it’s going to look good on a T-shirt - a letter and a number’.

“I really don’t [like the name]. But I was late into some kind of dyslexia,” he said. “I didn’t realise that The Beatles was a bad pun either.

“In our head it was like the spy plane, U-boat, it was futuristic – as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” Bono said.

Bono also relayed that the late Robert Palmer once told The Edge to ask Bono to alter his voice to “do us all a favour”.

“God, would you ever tell your singer to just take down the keys a little bit, he’d do himself a favour and he’d do us all a favour who have to listen to him,” Palmer told the Edge, Bono said.

“But I was thinking out of my body. I wasn’t thinking about singing. I didn’t really think about changing keys. Did we ever change a key?” Bono asked.

The Band’s new hit Your Song Saved My Life which features in the film Sing 2 is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.