Bond star Naomie Harris helps launch arts programme

Bond star Naomie Harris is helping to launch an arts programme for people with mental health difficulties.

Harris, Miss Moneypenny in the 007 films, will be the first in a series of live online conversations with actors, musicians and performers.

Performers will discuss the life and work challenges they have faced over the years and how they have dealt with “their own vulnerabilities and fragilities”.

Rachael Duke, head of charity at Heads On, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, said: “The pandemic has caused great practical and mental challenges for everyone.

We are very happy to be back working with @withoutstigma staff and service users (digitally this time), @makeyourmarknhs, @ArtsOverBorders and @cogapp as Make For Tomorrow starts today!



An ambitious new creative digital programme with our friends in Sussex @HeadsOnCharity pic.twitter.com/Ilz1SGe0Qo — Hospital Rooms (@Hospital_Rooms) September 8, 2020

“The feelings of isolation and anxiety that are often felt have been multiplied for many people by the lockdown and the continued disruption to lives everywhere.

“At the same time, there is a renewed national appreciation of the NHS, as well as new realisation of the challenges of mental health problems.”

The 10-week arts programme and festival, Make For Tomorrow, launches on Friday, with artists also taking part.

Duke said: “Art can play a transformative role in the lives of people living with mental health challenges, which in turn can enrich contemporary art.”

More actors taking part are due to be announced and full programme details are at www.makeyourmarknhs.org

PA Media