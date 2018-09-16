Bodyguard scenes spark more speculation about Home Secretary

The latest episode of Bodyguard has fuelled speculation that Home Secretary Julia Montague is actually still alive.

Viewers were stunned when the politician (Keeley Hawes) died following an explosion earlier in the series.

Many believed it was a ruse designed to draw out whoever detonated the bomb, and some thought the character could be in witness protection.

Sunday night’s episode of the BBC drama sees David Budd (Richard Madden), the protection officer who had been assigned to protect Montague, on the trail of her killers.

In one scene viewers learn that Montague had a small, quiet funeral, leading many to speculate that it was low key because she was not dead.

One person wrote on Twitter: “A shred of #evidence tonight to give weight to idea Julia is not dead….the small, private funeral mentioned.”

“Still no body and a private funeral?! Not having it. She’s absolutely alive,” said another.

“Still no body, closed funeral. Find her,” urged another viewer.

At the end of the episode, Budd discovers a tablet containing sensitive information hidden behind a picture at Montague’s apartment.

Some fans of the political thriller thought it was implied that Montague had left it for him – and that she was therefore alive.

“Montague is defo still alive. Budd and her have orchestrated this. He knew where the tablet was hidden,” tweeted a viewer.

Another insisted: “I’m telling you now Julia is alive and she put the tablet behind the picture because she showed him that picture on the first episode.

“This has all been planned.

“Julia is behind this in some sort of way!”

The finale of Bodyguard airs on September 23.

