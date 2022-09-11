Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)

Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni.

The 36-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share daughter Indigo, four, and son Marley, three.

Sharing a picture of the newborn with his 4.5 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “Hello world. My name is Leni Blossom Wicks”

Wicks took to social media in March to announce his wife was pregnant, sharing a photograph of the smiling couple holding a picture from an ultrasound scan.

He wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x”

Wicks became a household name during the pandemic after posting daily YouTube videos of PE Lessons for families to take part in.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was awarded an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.