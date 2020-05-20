Blue Peter launches competition for children to design supercar

The winner will get to ride in a McLaren supercar (David Davies/PA)

Blue Peter has launched a competition for children to design the supercar of the future.

The BBC children’s programme is working with sports car manufacturer McLaren for the competition, and the winner will see their design brought to life via 3D modelling by the company’s designers once the lockdown is lifted.

The winner will also get to ride in a McLaren supercar driven by Top Gear driver The Stig.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “The judges are going to be looking for designs that are full of imagination, with a great story and we want to see that they have given some thought to the science behind the design too.

“I can’t wait to see what the amazing, creative Blue Peter kids come up with.”

Entrants to the competition will be asked to consider how the car is powered, the impact on the environment and describe what materials it is made from.

They are also asked to pick one outstanding feature from their design and explain why they are proud of it.

The competition will be launched during Blue Peter on Thursday.

