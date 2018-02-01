Blue Peter celebrates 60th year with diamond badge

Blue Peter has celebrated its 5,000th episode with the launch of a new diamond badge designed by Henry Holland.

The badge was unveiled ahead of the show’s 60th anniversary in October.

The first Blue Peter badge was launched 55 years ago, and the special edition version, the first time the badge has not taken a shield shape, will only be awarded during the 60th year. To earn the anniversary pin young fans must complete a list of tasks, including telling the programme about an amazing experience they’ve had, inspiring others to think about the world around them, explaining how they help other people, speaking to their friends and family about what they remember about Blue Peter, and what they will do to celebrate Blue Peter’s birthday.

Holland said: “I don’t know a single person who didn’t grow up with Blue Peter as their cultural reference point and backdrop to their childhood. “It’s a British institution and I’m so thrilled to be a part of the story with this project.

“As the badge design is in honour of the diamond year I wanted to reflect this in the design, creating something that was extra special and perfect for everyone’s inner magpie!” The Fashion Awards 2017 – London During the 5,000th episode a string of celebrities spoke about their own Blue Peter badges, with animator Nick Park saying: “Throughout my childhood I watched Blue Peter and I loved the way the presenters were always making things and inspiring you to be creative.”

Liam Neeson added: “Keep your Oscars … Blue Peter badge.” Leila Williams, who was a presenter on the first episode of Blue Peter, celebrated the anniversary saying: “What an achievement to reach such a milestone, it is stupendous and mind boggling.

“The memory of walking into that little office in Shepherd’s Bush after the first broadcast went out, to be met by John, Gilly and Chris shouting ‘we are a success!’ will always stay with me.

“Looking forward I can only say how exciting it is that Blue Peter will reach 60 years in October.

“It is a huge tribute to the teams past and present who have worked so hard to keep her afloat.” Ewan Vinnicombe, editor of the show added: “We’ve got such an exciting year ahead with many treats in store for our audience, across all generations, to celebrate the special place that Blue Peter holds within the UK.” Blue Peter will celebrate its anniversary on October 16. It airs on CBBC every Thursday at 5.30pm.

Press Association