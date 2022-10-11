Blink-182 reform and announce Dublin concert

US rockers Blink-182 have announced the reformation of their classic line-up, with a Dublin concert date booked for next year.

Much to the delight of the their Irish fans, the California group have launched a global tour with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.

The band will play Dublin’s 3Arena on September 5, 2023, while the previous night, September 4, they will play Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Tickets for both dates go on sale on from 10am, on Monday, October 17, on Ticketmaster.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide tour includes the band’s first ever performances in Latin America along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will run from March 2023 through to February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single ‘Edging'’ this Friday, October 14, marking the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the US, including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake.

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, Blink-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and entertained audiences globally and become one of the defining rock bands of their generation.