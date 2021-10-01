Blank: Restaurant that won’t tell diners what they’re ordering set to open its doors in Belfast

A new restaurant is set to open its doors on Belfast’s bustling Malone Road next week offering “a dining experience with a difference”.

Blank, which is officially opening on Wednesday 6 October, comes from the team behind the renowned Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road.

It offers a surprise five-course, casual fine-dining experience curated using only local produce farmed and sourced on the island of Ireland.

On arrival, guests will be provided with the ‘Blank List’, a carefully selected display of fine ingredients, and will only know what they are being served when dishes are revealed to them.

Jonny Taylor, owner and chef at Blank, said that he hopes this commitment to local suppliers “will help with the bounce back of some of those who were impacted by the pandemic and encourage a more sustainable culture and supportive way of consuming local food produce”.

“Supporting local has always been important, but especially now with Brexit and other supply issues affecting the industry,” he said.

“It’s important to keep the money and fresh produce here in Northern Ireland and aim to make here more prosperous and a foodie destination.”

The team at Blank will be headed up by New Zealand native Alex Daley as general manager, a trained sommelier with over 15 years’ experience in fine dining, as well as head chef Niall Duffy, who has worked alongside Patrick Guilbaud and Gordon Ramsay as well as teams at The Ritz.

Niall has worked closely with chef and owner, Jonny Taylor, to design the culinary elements of the show, while Alex and co-owner, Christina Taylor, joined forces to create the perfect wine pairings and hospitality experience.

Christina said that Blank “is all about incredible local produce”.

“From County Down chocolate to sea salt from Achill Island, salmon fished from the coast of Donegal, to duck in County Cork, we are an island overgrown with some of the finest food sources and producers,” she said.

“With an added element of mystery, we will be putting on a spectacular show of these wonderful ingredients found right on our doorstep.”

Jonny said that he and Christina dreamt up the idea of Blank a number of years ago.

“We met in Scotland and we were inspired by the restaurants there where the ethos of supporting local was very much to the fore,” he said.

“Back in the day, a chef would go to the market in the morning, pick up fresh produce and create meals from it using seasonal ingredients.

“Our dishes are in inspired by the ingredients themselves instead of making a menu for the produce to suit,” he added.

“It really has been a labour of love, so we hope every guest that crosses our door loves it as much as we do and has a really enjoyable experience with us. Come and try for yourself and let us know what you think.”

The Blank experience will change depending on availability of various produce, and the current 'Blank List’ includes produce from Draynes Farm in Lisburn, Scott’s Family Farm in County Down, Roaring Water Bay in Cork and Donegal Fisheries, as well as local spirits An Dúlamán Maritime Gin and Mourne Dew Distillery’s Kilbroney Gin.

For more information on the new concept or to make a booking, visit the www.blankbelfast.com website.

