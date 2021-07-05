Birkin handbag from Jane Birkin’s personal collection to be auctioned

A Birkin handbag from Jane Birkin’s personal collection is to be auctioned.

The luxury bags, which typically cost thousands of pounds, are said to have been created after fashion businessman Jean-Louis Dumas spoke to actress and singer Birkin about her frustration at not being able to find a bag big enough for her daughter’s bottles.

Birkin bags have a host of celebrity admirers, with famous owners of the accessory including former US first lady Melania Trump, rapper Cardi B, pop star-turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Birkin's signature inside the bag (Bonham's/PA)

Birkin's signature inside the bag (Bonham's/PA)

Ms Trump was pictured with one of the bags as she left the White House for the last time earlier this year which is worth 75,000 US dollars (£54,000), according to Vanity Fair.

Birkin’s handbag and an accompanying letter written by the singer has been valued at between £15,000 and £20,000 by the auction house Bonham’s, which will sell it later this month.

The bag has has also been signed by Birkin.

Meg Randell, head of Bonhams designer handbags and fashion department, said: “Jane Birkin is synonymous with the ultimate in French cool and chic style, and the Hermes Birkin is the ultimate luxury accessory – so to be able to offer Birkin’s Birkin is incredibly exciting.

“Jane was known for really using her bags and customising them to make her namesake accessory her own.

“This bag shows wonderful signs of use by Birkin, such as the red cord tied around one of the handles, and bite marks from Birkin’s cat on the handle.”

Jane Birkin (Yui Mok/PA)

Jane Birkin (Yui Mok/PA)

The Birkin bag was created in 1984 following the conversation between the actress and Mr Dumas on a flight.

Since its inception, Birkin was given five bags by Hermes, the company who produce the bag.

The bag from Birkin’s personal collection was bought by the current owners in a charity auction for Anno’s Africa in 2014, according to Bonham’s.

It will go under the hammer on July 20.