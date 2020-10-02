Billie Shepherd unveiled as 11th celebrity skater on Dancing On Ice

Billie Shepherd has signed up to Dancing On Ice (Matt Crossick/PA)

Reality star Billie Shepherd has revealed she is the 11th celebrity skater confirmed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

The Only Way Is Essex and Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries star shared the news on Instagram.

She joins former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, musician and TV presenter Myleene Klass and actress Denise Van Outen in signing up to take part in the ITV competition.

Shepherd wrote on Instagram: “I am so excited to announce that I will be taking part in Dancing On Ice.

“I still can’t believe I am actually doing it! I am so nervous but so excited… This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet!”

She added that although she has no skating or dancing experience she will try to make her family “proud”.

Also starring in next year’s series are model Rebekah Vardy, former Olympic skier Graham Bell, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, actress Faye Brookes, actor Jason Donovan, radio DJ Sonny Jay and musician Lady Leshurr.

Dancing On Ice will air next year, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who will be joined by the panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

A total of 12 celebrities will take part in the competition.

