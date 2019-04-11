Bill Hader’s dark comedy Barry renewed for third season

Bill Hader’s dark comedy series Barry has been renewed for a third season, HBO has announced.

The critically acclaimed show follows star and co-creator Hader in the title role as an assassin who attempts to leave contract killing behind and pursue a career in Hollywood.

Hader won an Emmy for his role while veteran actor Henry Winkler, who plays his drama coach Gene Cousineau, also took home a prize at the biggest night in US TV.

The show must go on because it has literally been renewed.#Barry is coming back for season 3! pic.twitter.com/RGfgBVFMiy — HBO (@HBO) April 10, 2019

News of Barry’s renewal was announced via a tweet on Wednesday.

HBO said on Twitter: “The show must go on because it has literally been renewed. #Barry is coming back for season 3!”

Barry, created by former Saturday Night Live star Hader and Alec Berg, debuted in March last year and won critical praise.

Hader won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series while Winkler took home the prize in the supporting category.

Barry airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK and the second season is showing now.

Press Association