BGT judges offer supportive words after act gets emotional during final routine

Britain’s Got Talent judges offered words of support after the rapper from Flintz & T4ylor got emotional and lost his lyrics momentarily during the live final.

The 22-year-old rapper from Croydon was delivering a moving original song about the duo’s journey of connecting with his partner on social media and getting to the final of the ITV talent competition when he briefly went off track.

Alesha Dixon, who awarded the act her golden buzzer during the audition round, said: “Artist to artist, it doesn’t matter what anyone tells you tonight you’re going to feel bad and I know what that feels like. You’re going to come offstage and you’re going to beat yourself up about it.”

They bared their souls on stage and, despite emotions momentarily getting the better of them, @flintzofficial & @t4ylor___ bounced back to finish the performance even stronger. We're proud of you, boys. 👏https://t.co/5AMRr17qCd#BGT #BGTFinal #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/CPWjNZkBum — BGT (@BGT) June 5, 2022

She added: “But let me tell you something, what you guys have achieved together on this show far outweighs any teeny, tiny mistake that you just made up there.

“You are going to inspire so many other kids to get out and do what they want and fight because this music industry is hard. And I’m telling you now, boys, this is just the beginning. So please try and be proud.”

The rapper and pianist duo were among the first acts to take to the stage during the show’s live final.

Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck the chicken opened the show with a routine which left the audience in fits of laughter.

The 13-year-old from St Helens, Merseyside, poked fun at Simon Cowell during the performance, with the chicken joking the judge might eat him for Sunday lunch.

Leahey and his puppet, dressed in Union Jack bow ties and braces, also had a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire style segment followed by their own song to thank the crowd for getting them to the final.

Amanda Holden said the routine reduced her to tears as she described the performance as “flawless”.

Amber and The Dancing Collies also made a strong comeback after they were chosen by the judges to return as the “wildcard act” out of all the third place acts who did not make it from the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old and her canine sidekick Nymeria, from the Netherlands, delivered a Grease-themed routine which only featured one dog this time after Cowell said that their semi-final performance with two dogs was too much.

Following the performance, Cowell said he got an “earful” from his son Eric that the dog act did not get voted through originally, adding his congratulations for their quick turnaround.

Next up was 5 Star Boys who delivered an emotional contemporary dance routine to David Bowie’s Heroes.

The group of boys, aged between 10 and 12 from across the UK, performed synchronised backflips, splits and leaps as smoke pooled across the stage and glitter rained down.

Seeing some of the boys getting emotional after the routine, David Walliams said: “I hope they are happy tears because that could not have gone any better.”

He added that they brought something “emotional” and “magical” to the show, noting he thinks they are the ones to watch.

While seven-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala, from Warrington, continued his passionate message to protect the environment with another inspiring poem.

He got momentarily nervous at the beginning. but he carried on confidently after cheers of support from the audience.

Following the performance, Cowell said: “I think you are a very special young man. Every time you tell us one of your poems I am transfixed”, adding that he feels the schoolboy should get his own show.

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain’s Got Talent final continues on ITV.