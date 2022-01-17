Bez tests positive for Covid a day after making Dancing On Ice debut

Happy Mondays dancer Bez has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19 the day after making his Dancing On Ice debut.

The 57-year-old has said he is “gutted” that he will miss training but is looking forward to skating again in week three.

Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, took to the ice rink on Sunday’s live show for the first episode back of the ITV skating competition.

Bez told the Daily Star: “I’ve had a positive test.

“I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend.”

Responding to the news, an ITV spokesperson said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.”

Bez, who is partnered with reigning skating champion Angela Egan, was among six of the competition’s 12 couples who took to the ice over the weekend.

The dancer, who is famed for his on-stage antics as part of Madchester-era band Happy Mondays, was also the first contestant on the show to wear a helmet for his own protection.

The other six couples who have yet to make their debut in the skating competition will take to the ice this Sunday.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sundays on ITV.