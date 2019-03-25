Beverley Knight will perform during the In Memoriam section of the Olivier Awards.

Beverley Knight to perform during In Memoriam tribute at Olivier Awards

The West End star will sing during the tribute, which honours those in the theatre industry who have died over the past year.

It has also been announced that Sally Field, Kelsey Grammer, Gloria Estefan and Tom Hiddleston will be among the presenters at the ceremony in April.

Hosted by Jason Manford, the awards take place at the Royal Albert Hall, with stars such as Sir Ian McKellen, Gillian Anderson and David Suchet in the running for gongs.

The awards will feature performances from all the musicals nominated in the Mastercard Best New Musical and Magic Radio Best Musical Revival categories, and there will also be a special performance from Disney’s The Lion King, celebrating the production’s 20th anniversary in the West End.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Mamma Mia! in the West End, the show’s Donna And The Dynamos (Sara Poyzer, Ricky Butt and Kate Graham) will present an award.

Other stars on the presenting line-up include Zawe Ashton, Joanne and Kevin Clifton, Danny Dyer, Art Malik, Katharine McPhee, Wendell Pierce, Bill Pullman, Shane Richie and Harriet Scott.

The full ceremony will be broadcast live on Magic Radio, and the show will be shown by ITV later the same evening.

The awards will also be broadcast worldwide on Facebook, and the live red carpet show will be on the Olivier Awards Facebook page from 4pm to 5.30pm.

The awards take place on April 7 at the Royal Albert Hall.

