Best celebrity Halloween looks of the year so far
We round up some of the best costumes from the last few days.
Halloween is just around the corner and a host of stars have already been showing off their creepiest looks.
:: Liam Payne
The One Direction heartthrob dressed as Clark Kent and Superman for a Halloween bash.
Images shared online showed the singer dressed smartly in a suit. His shirt was open to the waist, giving a peek at the superhero costume underneath.
:: Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated Beyonce and Jay Z’s Ape**** music video for the spooky holiday.
Photos and video shared on Instagram show the couple dressed as the music superstars, with Ciara in a pale purple satin suit and Wilson in powder blue.
The pair posed in front of a picture – but whereas in the music video it was of the Mona Lisa, in the Wilsons’ snap it was of Barack and Michelle Obama.
:: Geri Horner
Horner was transformed into Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders for Halloween.
The Spice Girl shared a video of herself leading a horse along, as she said in a Birmingham accent: “All right, it’s not about France or the garrison. We’re all in agreement, for generations, killing a man affects the heart.
“We can change who we are, but we can’t change what we want.”
“Get to work – cut him,” she adds, as the camera pans around to show some pumpkins carved for Halloween.
“No rest for you in this lifetime. Maybe the next,” mutters the singer.
:: Ashley Graham
Model Graham, who is expecting her first baby, dressed up as cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a skintight red latex dress.
She added purple gloves, a scarlet wig, and some colourful make-up to complete the eye-catching look.
“Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.
:: Rose McGowan
my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow pic.twitter.com/pWNtDSLUE9— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2019
McGowan used Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to Mia Farrow.
The actress tweeted a picture of herself in a nightdress and clutching a knife as she portrayed Farrow’s character from the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby.
“My Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” she wrote.
:: Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner made sure her one-year-old daughter looked the part for Halloween – dressing her as her own mini-me.
Images posted on Instagram showed Stormi dressed in a tiny version of the outfit her mum wore to the Met Gala, complete with feather trim and a purple wig.
:: Jessica Biel
Biel showed her sense of humour by dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake back in his NSYNC days.
The actress wore a curly wig that resembled Timberlake’s old look, and dressed in one of his outfits from his boy band days.
Singer Timberlake transformed himself into a giant microphone to complete their Halloween look.
PA Media