Halloween is just around the corner and a host of stars have already been showing off their creepiest looks.

Halloween is just around the corner and a host of stars have already been showing off their creepiest looks.

Best celebrity Halloween looks of the year so far

We round up some of the best costumes from the last few days.

:: Liam Payne

The One Direction heartthrob dressed as Clark Kent and Superman for a Halloween bash.

Images shared online showed the singer dressed smartly in a suit. His shirt was open to the waist, giving a peek at the superhero costume underneath.

:: Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated Beyonce and Jay Z’s Ape**** music video for the spooky holiday.

Photos and video shared on Instagram show the couple dressed as the music superstars, with Ciara in a pale purple satin suit and Wilson in powder blue.

The pair posed in front of a picture – but whereas in the music video it was of the Mona Lisa, in the Wilsons’ snap it was of Barack and Michelle Obama.

:: Geri Horner

Horner was transformed into Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders for Halloween.

The Spice Girl shared a video of herself leading a horse along, as she said in a Birmingham accent: “All right, it’s not about France or the garrison. We’re all in agreement, for generations, killing a man affects the heart.

“We can change who we are, but we can’t change what we want.”

“Get to work – cut him,” she adds, as the camera pans around to show some pumpkins carved for Halloween.

“No rest for you in this lifetime. Maybe the next,” mutters the singer.

:: Ashley Graham

Model Graham, who is expecting her first baby, dressed up as cartoon bombshell Jessica Rabbit in a skintight red latex dress.

She added purple gloves, a scarlet wig, and some colourful make-up to complete the eye-catching look.

“Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.

:: Rose McGowan

my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow pic.twitter.com/pWNtDSLUE9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2019

McGowan used Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to Mia Farrow.

The actress tweeted a picture of herself in a nightdress and clutching a knife as she portrayed Farrow’s character from the 1968 movie Rosemary’s Baby.

“My Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” she wrote.

:: Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner made sure her one-year-old daughter looked the part for Halloween – dressing her as her own mini-me.

Images posted on Instagram showed Stormi dressed in a tiny version of the outfit her mum wore to the Met Gala, complete with feather trim and a purple wig.

:: Jessica Biel

Biel showed her sense of humour by dressing up as her husband Justin Timberlake back in his NSYNC days.

The actress wore a curly wig that resembled Timberlake’s old look, and dressed in one of his outfits from his boy band days.

Singer Timberlake transformed himself into a giant microphone to complete their Halloween look.

PA Media