Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter took a night off from parenting duties to attend a launch dinner for the actor’s new show Patrick Melrose.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter took a night off from parenting duties to attend a launch dinner for the actor’s new show Patrick Melrose.

Benedict Cumberbatch joined by wife at new TV show launch

The pair – who have sons aged one and two – walked the red carpet together at Searcys in central London.

They both looked smart in shades of blue, with Cumberbatch dapper in a suit and Hunter elegant in cropped trousers and a ruffled navy polka dot blouse. Benedict Cumberbatch Others cast members at the event included Celia Imrie, Anna Madeley, Jessica Raine and Indira Varma.

Celia Imrie Cumberbatch plays the title role in the new five-part Sky drama, which is an adaptation of novels by Edward St Aubyn. Each episode depicts a chapter in the life of the troubled protagonist, from his abusive childhood to his drug addictions in adulthood.

Anna Madeley The cast also includes Allison Williams, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving. Patrick Melrose begins in the UK on Sunday May 13 on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Press Association