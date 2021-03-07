Benedict Cumberbatch and Helena Bonham Carter back online feminist campaign

Benedict Cumberbatch and Helena Bonham Carter have voiced their support for the March4Women campaign as it moves online due to coronavirus restrictions.

They were joined by famous faces including Annie Lennox, Woman’s Hour host Emma Barnett, comedian David Baddiel and more in sharing slogan graphics and images on their social media accounts ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday.

Instead of the usual rally or march through central London, organisers are urging people to join their Stop Telling Half The Story campaign online, which is calling for more female leadership during times of crisis.

Until there are more women in leadership roles, weâre only telling half the story. Today, & as always, Iâm supporting @careintukâs #March4Women campaign to call for more women leaders.Join in: https://t.co/q4gruscG2m & hereâs to marching in person in 2022 #StopTellingHalfTheStory pic.twitter.com/I2VQY26pwg — Emma Barnett (@Emmabarnett) March 7, 2021

The campaign, organised by Care International, is also calling for the UK to be a champion for diverse women’s voices in 2021, and to campaign for gender justice and women’s leadership at international events including the G7 and Cop26.

Actor Michael Sheen, Spice Girl Melanie C, actor and presenter Adil Ray, campaigner Helen Pankhurst and presenter Sandi Toksvig also shared messages of support on their Twitter accounts.

Cumberbatch said: “Of course women should be equally represented in leadership roles and positions of power. We can’t achieve equality any other way.”

Until there are more women in leadership roles, weâre only telling half the story. So today Iâm supporting @careintukâs #March4Women campaign to call for more women leaders. Join in today: https://t.co/KsC4ZtFCXs #StopTellingHalfTheStory pic.twitter.com/b9itJDrtYh — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) March 7, 2021

Ms Pankhurst, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst’s great-granddaughter and Care’s gender equality adviser, said: “It is fantastic to see such support across social media on a day when we cannot march together in person.

“Though we are physically separated, the solidarity is palpable and social media has the advantage of making it possible for anybody to engage.”

Bonham Carter said: “If we want a fairer, more equal world – and I certainly do – then we need women to be represented in all their diversity at the decision-making table, in positions of power, in the public eye and in their communities.

Today Iâm supporting @careintukâsâ¯#March4Women campaignâ¯to call for more women leaders. Join me by sharing your own photo using the âStop Telling Half the Storyâ filter on @careintukâs Instagram profile. #StopTellingHalfTheStory pic.twitter.com/npEeNCuqmS — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 7, 2021

“I’m proud to support #March4Women – nobody is marching in person this year but we can still demonstrate unity.”

Long-standing supporter Sheen said: “I’m honoured to support March4Women, and to add my voice to the call for gender equality – these are issues we must care about every day of the year, not just International Women’s Day.

“We can’t march in person this year, which makes it all the more important to join together online and ensure these issues aren’t overlooked. I’m proud to show my support.”

Instagram is featuring a special AR filter to mark the campaign.

PA Media