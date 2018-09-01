Ben Jardine says he feels he was ‘played’ by Roxanne Pallett in Celebrity Big Brother

Ben Jardine has said he feels he was “played” by his former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Roxanne Pallett over an incident on the show involving her and ex-soap star Ryan Thomas.

Thomas was given a formal warning during Thursday’s episode of the reality TV show after ex-Emmerdale star Pallett alleged he punched her.

The 34-year-old denied punching Pallett, saying “there was no malice or anger in anything I did”.

Media regulator Ofcom received 11,215 complaints following the episode.

Jardine was evicted from the house on Friday after he was voted out by his fellow contestants.

Following his exit, host Emma Willis asked Jardine how he felt after Pallett told him about the situation with Thomas.

Jardine replied: “I trust Roxy and trust what she was saying. When she said that, I was like, ‘Woah’.”

Jardine was then shown footage of the incident involving Thomas and Pallett and asked to give his opinion.

He said: “It breaks my heart. Now I feel like I’ve been mugged right off. I always fall for it, don’t I? That’s not what I got told.”

When he was asked further about how he feels about Pallett, Jardine said: “All I’ll say is she’s a lovely girl, she does what she does.

“I do feel a little bit of a mug sat here right now. She was a comfort blanket for me.

“I think she’s a lovely girl, that’s all I can say. I do feel a bit upset, played.”

In a clip that was filmed in the house earlier on Friday, Thomas and Pallett spoke about the incident.

Thomas told Pallett: “I want you to know from the bottom of my heart I was showing my affection.

“Maybe it came across the wrong way. I promise you, you’ve got it wrong and I apologise if it has come across that way.”

Pallett said: “I’m not questioning your integrity. I just felt shocked and it threw me.”

The pair agreed to sort out their differences and shook hands.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5.

