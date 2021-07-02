| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Belfast author exposes Frank Abagnale’s Catch Me If You Can story as work of fiction

Events depicted as ‘true to life’ in hit movie never actually took place, says Finaghy author

Acting: Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, who supposedly passed himself off as a PanAm pilot Expand

Close

Acting: Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, who supposedly passed himself off as a PanAm pilot

Acting: Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, who supposedly passed himself off as a PanAm pilot

Acting: Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale, who supposedly passed himself off as a PanAm pilot

Claire McNeilly

A Hollywood blockbuster that told the story of Frank Abagnale — an American grifter who convinced people he was an airline pilot, doctor and lawyer – was itself a deception, according to a Northern Irish author.

The 2002 ‘true life’ movie Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was a huge box office success, with viewers stunned both by Abagnale’s outrageous audacity and his remarkable ability to stay one step ahead of the FBI.

Now, however, a Belfast-born writer and researcher has revealed that Abagnale’s chameleon-like derring-do was in fact a load of old nonsense — and that the biggest dupes were the US media for being taken in and subsequently popularising this Walter Mitty-type fantasist.

Most Watched

Privacy