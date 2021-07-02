Belfast author exposes Frank Abagnale’s Catch Me If You Can story as work of fiction

A Hollywood blockbuster that told the story of Frank Abagnale — an American grifter who convinced people he was an airline pilot, doctor and lawyer – was itself a deception, according to a Northern Irish author.

The 2002 ‘true life’ movie Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was a huge box office success, with viewers stunned both by Abagnale’s outrageous audacity and his remarkable ability to stay one step ahead of the FBI.

Now, however, a Belfast-born writer and researcher has revealed that Abagnale’s chameleon-like derring-do was in fact a load of old nonsense — and that the biggest dupes were the US media for being taken in and subsequently popularising this Walter Mitty-type fantasist.

In his exhaustively researched new book, The Greatest Hoax on Earth, US-based Finaghy native Alan C Logan (54) unravels the truth about the man whose supposedly real-life exploits earned him the label of “America’s Favourite Con Man” when, ironically, the principal con was on the American public themselves.

And, as he told the Belfast Telegraph, it’s a cautionary tale that resonates in today’s ‘post-truth’ era, where powerful people like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson can seemingly spread obvious falsehoods with impunity, and without any dent to their popularity. If anything, quite the reverse.

“That was actually the driving force behind this book,” said the former Rathmore Grammar School pupil and son of popular Belfast baritone singer Al Logan.

“As Mark Twain is credited with saying, ‘It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they’re being fooled.’

“With regard to Abagnale, it’s mind boggling that this guy reached the pinnacle of Hollywood stardom. And he’s still running this grift, even today.

“But these days the wheel has come full circle, and no one seems to care about blatant lies.”

Alan’s book details how small-time scammer Abagnale— who earns up to $30,000 a time for public speaking in the United States – took these small bits of false publicity about himself and made them grow, one newspaper article at a time, with each publication, remarkably, presuming (wrongly) that the previous one had done sufficient fact-checking.

“I came across this project largely by accident,” explained Alan, who is married to an Australian paediatrician.

“I’d published a book about Robert Vernon Spears {another well-known American con man} and reviewers kept referring to parallels with Abagnale.”

Over the course of 18 months, Alan unearthed irrefutable proof that, during the time of the ostensibly thrilling adventures depicted in the Seventies-set movie, Abagnale — who is now 73 years old — was either a teenager in the US Navy, or in jail for forging and cashing cheques.

That’s clearly not the epic tale he brought to life in his 1980 autobiography, later brought to the silver screen by legendary director Steven Spielberg, which chronicles a young man who, through his own Ferris Bueller-style ingenuity, manages to pass himself off as a pilot with Pan Am, a lawyer in the Louisiana District Attorney’s office, and even chief resident at a hospital in Georgia.

Another claim in his book — that he had posed as a professor at Bingham Young University in Utah — was left out of the movie.

Abagnale’s duplicitous exploits have earned him celebrity and almost mythical status over the last three decades.

Now, however, those claims — and many others, including his supposed daring escape from a maximum security prison — have been debunked by the acclaimed Northern Ireland writer.

This newspaper has contacted Mr Abagnale for comment.

“This is a cautionary tale of the effects of misinformation,” said Alan, whose book has garnered rave reviews since its release.

“Far from being some kind of lovable rogue, all this guy was really doing was ripping ordinary folk off in a really basic matter.

“There were a lot of people who wouldn’t talk to me along the way, who were afraid of someone with such power, money and influence.”

One person unafraid to talk was former Delta Airlines flight attendant Paula Parks, whose parents Abagnale befriended before stealing blank cheques from them.

“Paula was courageous in exposing the lies, as was Abagnale’s former manager Mark Zinder,” said Alan.

“Mark saw all this unfold over two years of travelling the country with Abagnale, going on all these shows, entertaining university students and legions of people cheering him on, urging him to run for president… All of this was a fantasy.”

Alan says he returns “home” as often as he can to visit his father – a stalwart on the late Tommy James’ popular UTV entertainment show Teatime With Tommy – and mother Patricia, who are both in their 80s and still live in the Finaghy area.

Alan, who has two brothers, Mark and Liam, and retains childhood friends from Rathmore, added: “I’ve been in the States for quite a while, but you never get Northern Ireland out of your blood.

“I used to be a paper boy delivering the Belfast Telegraph, and still follow the fortunes of Northern Ireland football team…”

That’s probably not as exciting a biography as Abagnale’s, but it’s a lot more believable.