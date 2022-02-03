Belfast and Ruth Negga lead Irish Bafta nominations for 2022 — see the full list

Science-fiction epic Dune and western thriller The Power Of The Dog lead the way at the Bafta film awards.
The nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters today.
Here is the list of the main categories:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
– Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
London Film Festival – Bright Star Premiere
The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion (Ian West/PA)
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Coda – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the premiere of House of Gucci (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee