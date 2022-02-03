Belfast and Ruth Negga lead Irish Bafta nominations for 2022 — see the full list

Belfast child: Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in the film. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 02: Actress Ruth Negga attends the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 2, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Dirrector Kenneth Branagh and actor Jamie Dornan pose as they arrive for the premiere of Belfast at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Science-fiction epic Dune and western thriller The Power Of The Dog lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

The nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters today.

Here is the list of the main categories:

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

– Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

London Film Festival – Bright Star Premiere

The Power Of The Dog director Jane Campion (Ian West/PA)

Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the premiere of House of Gucci (Ian West/PA)

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee